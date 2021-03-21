Business

SON to prosecute manufacturers, distributors of substandard steel bars

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

In a bid to ensure and improve lives through enforcing standards, the Director General of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim issued a 3 months ultimatum to steel manufacturers and distributors to remove substandard stell bars from the markets in the country.

 

Speaking during an emergency meeting held at the SON Ogba Complex in Lagos, Mallam Farouk appealed to all steel manufacturers and marketers in the country to put their house in order as failure to comply will result in prosecutions and serious jail time for offenders.

 

He cited the recent spate of building collapse which have claimed hundreds of lives saying it is a big blow on the nation and esnot  pecially the construction industry which the steel sector falls under.

 

According to him the consequences of these disasters has raised concerns and the onus is always on Standards Organisation of Nigeria to get to the root cause of the issue with the view to finding a lasting solution.

 

He advised that moving forward both the manufacturers and distributors have been given two months to form associations for self regulation and an organised way of articulating industry challenges to ensure strict compliance and also root amongst their members those engaging in such inimical acts.

 

According to Salim the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which legally took effect from January this year means thst Nigeria’s borders are be open and any substandard products sold may be rejected thereby hindering economic growth Mallam Salim however reaffirmed SON’s mandate to foster trade and economic growth and not impede it stating that the agency would not allow any dubious business persons to destroy lives, property and scarce resources.

 

He therefore craved the indulgence of the steel industry to cooperate with SON so that wealth and value can be created without infractions, saying, “if you work with me I will work with you but if you work against me the law will be upheld to the letter”.

 

Mallam Salim also disclosed that after the expiration of the three months moratorium to dealers in steel the agency will commence full scale enforcement, mopping of substandard steel in factories and markets and if found culpable prosecutions will follow immediately.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Edo partners online firm to deepen talent

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In furtherance of Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s drive to groom top-rate tech talents in the state, the Edo State Skills Development Agency (Edo- Jobs) has entered into a partnership with PluralSight, an online education company, to train youths on in-demand tech skills. Managing Director of Edo- Jobs, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, in a chat with journalists, […]
Business

Farmers to FG: COVID-19, others causing hike in food prices

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s concern about the sudden increase in food prices occasioned by coronavirus, local farmers under the auspices of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) have warned that the situation could get worse if not properly managed. The National President of AFAN, Kabir Ibrahim, in an interview with New Telegraph, stated that the […]
Business

SUNU targets N1.65bn gross premium in Q1’21

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    SUNU Assurance Nigeria Plc’s gross written premium for Q1’21 is projected at N1.65 billion, representing 37.59 per cent of the full year budget. According to the company, the projected premium is expected to be greater than Q1’20 which stood at N1.25 billion by 32 per cent. In its Q1 earning forecast obtained from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica