SON to reposition for greater efficiency

In a quest to build on the foundation laid by past managements, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is aiming at repositioning the organisation for greater effectiveness and efficiency in delivery of its mandate of setting and enforcing standards for goods, processes and systems in Nigeria.

SON, at a 4-day Leadership Strategy Retreat in Calabar, Cross Rivers State, is expected to chart path for repositioning and efficiency. A statement from the office of the Director General, Mallam Farouk Salim, posited that the retreat was the first major outing in a series of agendasetting programmes, which are part of measures to set the organisation’s targets for 2021 and beyond, as well as putting her on the path of becoming the foremost standards institution in Africa.

Salim, according to the statement, is determined to make SON a role model in safeguarding Nigerians from the menace of imported and locally made substandard products by ramping up enforcement of standards nationwide and make Nigeria hostile for producers and distributors of substandard products. The four-day retreat will deal with issues like goal setting, art and science of execution for regulatory agencies, key performance indicators and stakeholder management, among other issues.

Dr. Dakuku Peterside, a former Director General/Chef Executive of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), will deliver the keynote speech at the retreat while other facilitators include Mr. Tony Epelle, Managing Consultant of SAMUELSON, Dr. Eric Ighalo, a renowned trainer/facilitator and Dr. Joseph Odumodu, a former director-general of SON.

Saudi discovers two new oil, gas fields

State oil company Saudi Aramco has discovered two new oil and gas fields in the northern regions, the kingdom’s energy minister said on Sunday, state news agency SPA reported. The energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud said the new Abraq al-Toloul oil field, which lies to the south east of the northern city of […]
Report lists lender among top 10 e-banking earners

Unity Bank Plc’s earnings of N1.3 billion through electronic banking channels in H1’20 has placed the lender among the top 10 highest earners in Nigeria. This was according to a Nairametrics research report released recently. In a statement, the lender said its performance was not unconnected “with its aggressive push in digital banking in recent […]
Ibrahim: Every Nigerian farmer should benefit from FG’s stimulus

Ibrahim Kabir is the National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN). He is also the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, KEBRAM Group of Companies. In this interview with TAIWO HASSAN, he discusses COVID-19, one year of border closure and other challenges confronting the agric sector   What is your assessment of the devastating effect of […]

