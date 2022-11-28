SON unveils activities to mark 50 years

Isa Abdulwahab, Abuja

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has unveiled a line up of activities to mark its 50 years of existence as the Federal Government’s agency in charge of standardising and regulating quality of all products in Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday at event to herald its celebration, SON’s Director General, Mallam Farouk Salim listed exhibition of the certified made-in-products in Lagos, Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Kano as some of the lined up activities.

On Tuesday, December 6, he said there will be a special programme in Lagos for recognition of companies whose products have consistently maintained quality thereby being significant to the economy.

Established in 1971, he said the agency in the last 50 years has faithfully continued its policy of trade facilitation and promoting government’s economic policies and agenda.

Recalling the genesis for its establishment, Salim said the country had just come out of a civil war and there was an urgent need for reconstruction and redevelopment. This, he noted led to a greater demand for standards of goods and services that would be fit-for-purpose hence the need to create a body to establish and implement policies on standards.

SON was established by Act No. 56 of 1971, with the responsibility of, among other things, establishing and approving standards in respect of metrology, materials, commodities, structures and processes.

