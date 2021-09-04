Business

Sonaira Business boss gears up to care for 500 widows

Sonia Omon Obehi-Ovuehor, CEO of Sonaira Business World, has promised that efforts are in top gear to ensure that she and her team will put smiles on the faces of widows come October 1, 2021.

“Not less than 500 widows will benefit from an empowerment initiative on that day, aside from other benefits, including foodstuff,” she said.

Sonaira Business World is in collaboration with the reigning queen of Miss Mainland Africa, who is the organiser of Independence Day Widow Tour, a charity program aimed at uplifting underprivileged in the society.

Obehi-Ovuehor is renowned for philanthropy and an alumna of Mainland TV Fashion Show and Awards, elected to sponsor the programme when the incumbent queen unveiled her plan to organise the charity outreach.

Speaking recently about her predisposition for charities, she said: “It is part of my business philosophy that business success should go hand-in-hand with altruism, giving back to society unconditionally. So, anytime, there is an opportunity to do something that will uplift the vulnerable and underprivileged members of society, I don’t stand aside. I get involved.

“I don’t want to be known only for business success, I want Sonaira Business to be known as a company that gives back to the society.”

Continuing, she revealed that she maintains a routine of visiting orphanage homes to donate and spend time with the kids.

“I make sure I feed the needy every month. I go to motherless homes mostly every month,” the Sonaira CEO disclosed.

In this regard, she has visited among others, Diamond Motherless Home in Ojodu Berger and orphanages in Monkey Village and Opebi, as well as regularly giving alms to beggars in the Agege axis of Lagos, to name a few.

The Sonaira boss has achieved fame as an entrepreneur extraordinaire in the wake of the exceptional success recorded by her growing business conglomerate, Sonaira Business World, which she built from scratch to become one of the biggest in Nigeria and beyond.

Ovuehor, a two-time recipient of the Mainland TV Fashion Show Awards in 2018 and 2019, affirmed that she is looking forward to the October 1 programme schedule to hold at Christ Embassy Mainland Church.

