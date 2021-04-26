Sonaira Business World boss, speaks on  challenges of growing business during COVID-19

Founder and CEO of Sonaira Business World, Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor, has said that having survived many challenges in becoming a serial entrepreneur, she can categorically say that the period of economic recovery is always the best time for opportunities to thrive.

She advised that the post-COVID-19 world presently represents the best time to discover business opportunities which can remain relevant in the future

According to her: “Smart investors and astute business founders will agree with me that the next few months as the world comes out of the COVID-19 blackhole is a good time to expand business and tap into new prospects.”

She said further: “Indeed the COVID-19 pandemic shook the world and has changed the dynamics of the global economy, but it has also introduced new realities which offer unlimited opportunities. It is now up to businesses and their owners to exploit the new prospects unleashed by the pandemic.”

She added that Sonaira Business World would not have any problem adapting to the post-COVID-19 world because it is “set up to serve the needs of people.”

Said she: “As I have stated in previous interviews, Sonaira Business World is a business that is set up to thrive because of our customer-oriented policy. We exist to serve people’s needs and as we respond to the needs of our customers, we will naturally maximise the opportunities that crop up.”

Continuing, she said: “The Nigerian economy is a tough one that challenges businesses, but at Sonaira Business World, we focus on the sunny side of doing business in Nigeria, which gives us the mindset to survive against all odds. That resolution keeps us going through thick and thin, and in good or bad time.”

Speaking on how she hoped to keep her business afloat, Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor asserted: “We define our goals and objectives, without necessarily copying other businesses. We will stay focus on our areas of strength, especially the beauty and personal care niche, where we offer products that are of daily necessity for everyone, at the same time, we are reinforcing our online sales and consultations platform and working on prompt delivery methods.”

Sonaira Business World, which started in 2015, grew into a full-fledged enterprise in 2017.

It is now renowned for bulk and retail supply of skincare products, human hair importation and supply, adult and children fashion and pleasure toys.

The company has also branched into real estate and logistics business.

“With our strategy, I am looking ahead to a time when Sonaira Business World will be the biggest brand of its kind and a household name in Nigeria,” Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor said.

