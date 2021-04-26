Business

Sonaira Business World boss, speaks on  challenges of growing business during COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Founder and CEO of Sonaira Business World, Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor, has said that having survived many challenges in becoming a serial entrepreneur, she can categorically say that the period of economic recovery is always the best time for opportunities to thrive.
She advised that the post-COVID-19 world presently represents the best time to discover business opportunities which can remain relevant in the future
According to her: “Smart investors and astute business founders will agree with me that the next few months as the world comes out of the COVID-19 blackhole is a good time to expand business and tap into new prospects.”
She said further: “Indeed the COVID-19 pandemic shook the world and has changed the dynamics of the global economy, but it has also introduced new realities which offer unlimited opportunities. It is now up to businesses and their owners to exploit the new prospects unleashed by the pandemic.”
She added that Sonaira Business World would not have any problem adapting to the post-COVID-19 world because it is “set up to serve the needs of people.”
Said she: “As I have stated in previous interviews, Sonaira Business World is a business that is set up to thrive because of our customer-oriented policy. We exist to serve people’s needs and as we respond to the needs of our customers, we will naturally maximise the opportunities that crop up.”
Continuing, she said: “The Nigerian economy is a tough one that challenges businesses, but at Sonaira Business World, we focus on the sunny side of doing business in Nigeria, which gives us the mindset to survive against all odds. That resolution keeps us going through thick and thin, and in good or bad time.”
Speaking on how she hoped to keep her business afloat, Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor asserted: “We define our goals and objectives, without necessarily copying other businesses. We will stay focus on our areas of strength, especially the beauty and personal care niche, where we offer products that are of daily necessity for everyone, at the same time,  we are reinforcing our  online sales and consultations platform and working on prompt delivery methods.”
Sonaira Business World, which started in 2015, grew into a full-fledged enterprise in 2017.
It is now renowned for bulk and retail supply of skincare products, human hair importation and supply, adult and children fashion and pleasure toys.
The company has also branched into real estate and logistics business.
“With our strategy, I am looking ahead to a time when Sonaira Business World will be the biggest brand of its kind and a household name in Nigeria,” Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business Top Stories

OPEC+ rolls over output for April, oil prices rise to highest in one year

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Oil prices rose by more than 4 per cent yesterday, hitting its highest in over a year, according to Reuters. That was after OPEC and its allies agreed to keep production unchanged into April, reasoning that the demand recovery from the Coronavirus pandemic was still fragile. According to the news agency, Brent crude rose by […]
Business

Industrialists spend N46.6bn on maize this year

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

In spite of tight import restriction by the Federal Government, a total of 500,000 tonnes of maize valued at N46.6billion ($95.19million) have been imported into the country this year by beverage, feed millers and other companies.   The import is 25 per cent more than the the 400,000 tonnes shipped into the country in 2019 […]
Business

PwC pledges support for Nigerian journalists

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Leading professional services firm, PwC Nigeria has praised journalists in the country for continuing to play their role of informing and educating the public even during this period of coronavirus pandemic.   The firm made the commendation at its annual Capability Enhancement Workshop for journalists. The half-day workshop which held virtually in line with COVID-19 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica