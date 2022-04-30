Songonuga: It’s amazing, I love it

It is my first time at the event and it is amazing. I think I love it because I love culture, I also love travelling. I love what they are doing. The setting is amazing and commendable. I am not disappointed in terms of my expectation because I made sales yesterday and I met a lot of people. People have come to patronise my products and people have come to tell me about the things that they do that I don’t know of and others have come to tell me about other events and invite me. So, I am very, very happy that I am here because I met many people. As a business person I am impressed. Of course, I will tell others about it and I will love to come again.

Judith Songonuga, is CEO of Jaytems Empire Fashion World, Abuja

