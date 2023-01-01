Songs that kept fans dancing in 2022

If there is one thing Nigerians love, it is good music, party and electrifying dance moves. Nigerian music stars gave us an overdose of good music in 2022 and we are dancing our way into 2023, but not after looking at some of the songs that fans could not get enough of.

2022 saw Nigerian artistes and sounds reach supreme heights across the African continent and the globe. It was the year of Kizz Daniel and Asake as the artistes made themselves inescapable in 2022.

These songs are selected for their content, sheer appeal, impact, and commercial success in Nigeria. These songs cut across demographics enjoyed international success and soared on the charts just as they resonated with listeners on the streets. EDWIN USOBOH and Ifeoma Ononye writes

‘Buga’ by Kizz Daniel & Tekno

There’s little doubt about the biggest single of 2022 as one song is heads and shoulders above the rest in Nigeria. This song is none other than Kizz Daniel & Tekno’s ‘Buga’.

This single song became national anthem across the cronies of the country, there’s hardly any event where you don’t hear the song, even the so-called elite has taken not the song like a must daily.

The song is perfectly curated for all ears as its lyrics are free of vulgarities, the beat is mid-tempo, and the melody is rhythmic and easy to sing along to.

Aided by a perfect dance step, ‘Buga’ soared on the charts and quickly became the most popular song in Nigeria before traveling across the continent and beyond.

And when Nigeria’s superstar athlete Tobi Amusan broke the World 100 meters hurdle record she raised her shoulder in victory and everyone knew what song soundtracked the moment.

‘Sungba’ by Asake

This song is a sleeper hit whose quality punched listeners in the face and awoke them to one of the biggest hits of 2022. From the delivery to the lyrics and the beat, ‘Sungba’ packed all the makings of a party-starting hit.

Then, following a deal with Olamide’s YBNL in February, Asake, aka Mr Money, released his self-titled EP, Ololade Asake. He’s never shied away from his ambition to soundtrack all types of revelry in Lagos, from club nights to street carnivals and block parties, and Sungba, the EP’s second track, was definitive proof of his hit-making prowess.

Produced by close creative partner Magicsticks, Sungba is the earliest song that fully manifests Asake’s creative id. There are hypnotic log drums lifted from amapiano, Asake’s fuji-drenched hip-hop flow and the signature chanted backing vocals

The single enjoyed success across all platforms and rocketed Asake to the top of the charts while also replicating the chart performance with street dominance.

‘Last Last’ by Burna Boy

This heartbreak anthem is not only relatable at a time when finding love seems to be a losing game, but it’s also an unbelievably good song.

The smash hit which was released in May 2022, serves as the lead single for Burna Boy’s sixth album, ‘Love, Damini’, and has achieved massive success in Nigeria and beyond.

Burna Boy confessed, he has made more money from ‘Last Last’ than any of his other songs to date. In the song, Burna Boy flits from English to Yoruba, from pain and regret, to heartbreak, ill-fated love and even near-death experiences. Verse by verse, Burna Boy loses personal heroes, a potential soulmate (rumoured to be his ex, Stefflon Don) and – very nearly – his life. It’s enough to make you want to numb it all with some good old igbo and shayo.

The song’s bittersweet refrain – ​“E don cast, last last, na everybody go chop breakfast” – roughly translates from Nigerian Pidgin as: ​“The worst has happened. At the end of the day, at some point in time, everybody will get their hearts broken.” (“Breakfast is slang for breakups.”​“So you’re either serving someone breakfast or receiving it – you’re either the heartbreaker or the victim.”)

‘Last Last’ samples Toni Braxton’s equally heartbreak song ‘He wasn’t man enough’ and is produced by the super talented Chopsticks captivated across the continent. The song was on every lip, it was on every karaoke set, and it was on every chart as it delivered a rush of nostalgia and gratification.

‘Overloading (Overdose)’ by Mavin Records

The talented lineup of Nigeria’s leading record label Mavin Records came together in Marvel’s Avengers lineup to deliver a commanding single that gripped listeners. From its catchy verses to its infectious melody and its feel-good ambiance, ‘Overload’ is one of the best songs to drop in 2022.

“Overloading (Overdose),” which was the first taste off their 10th year anniversary album, Chapter X. Produced by the label boss himself Don Jazzy, the song shines light on the individual talents of the Mavin roster as Crayon, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Magixx and Boy Spyce drop their own verses, while also showing collective team effort to bring the project to life.

“Overloading” is bright, youthful, and lovelorn, with each artists’ distinct voice shining and melding at once. Amassing over 200 million streams across platforms, it proved addictive.

‘Rush’ by Ayra Starr

Ayra in 2022 has grown to that ‘superstar’ status in her own right as her music, style, and personality has captivated young listeners. After handing out her superstar ambition with her hit single ‘Bloody Samaritan’, the young star proves she means business with the release of ‘Rush’.

From her daring fashion sense to her chart-smashing singles, she is at the top at the moment and she’s enjoying it, too.

The single showcased Ayra’s hitmaker credentials as she borrows street lingua and a swaggering delivery for a song chest-thumping that resonates with listeners.

Her knack for confidence-boosting serenades shines in her hit “Rush,” as she sings, “Me no getty time for the hate and the bad energy/Got mi mind on my money.” It’s a good reminder that the only thing we should be chasing is the bag.

Soweto by Victony

Fresh boy with great music, Victony’s Soweto found its way in every DJ ‘s play list. Tik Tok and Reels video users also helped in making this song a sensation.

Calm Down by Rema

There was nothing calm about Rema’s hit song that got many dancing. Argentina team and citizens also Celebrated their world cup win with CALM DOWN by Rema. That is how addictive this song is.

These songs and many more kept Nigerians and the globe happy. We look forward to a good music filled, more Grammy award winning 2023

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...