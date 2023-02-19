SON’s mobile calibration equipment will boost industrial development –MAN DG, others

Manufacturers in the country have extolled the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on the recently introduced mobile calibration vehicles and measurement equipment.

They spoke at the recent inauguration of SON’s mobile calibration vehicles and measurement equipment in Lagos.

Director General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said the move by SON would provide access to new markets, prevent trade barriers and open up the global market.

He added that the development would also increase market share, increase productivity, reduce costs, minimise errors and guarantee consistency and uniformity of product.

Ajayi-Kadir, reiterating that Public Private Partnership (PPP) was the surest path to attain an enduring economy, assured SON of MAN’s partnership as a top priority.

“This is because politicians come and go, but institutions have to be strong to be able to maintain the synergy that we need, and so all of us have a responsibility to support and encourage SON.

“The number of equipment we are going to launch, here today, is not enough to cover the 774 local governments and we need SON everywhere to be able to deliver excellent service.

“So, I encourage all of us business organisations to look for ways that SON can be supported to make our country better, as this development is a game changer and together we can make this country great again,” he said.

Also, Chief Executive Officer, Lydin Ltd., Mrs. Regina Imoisili, lauded SON’s efforts to address the concerns of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

She said that there is the need to continue to encourage SMEs to imbibe the culture of standards in their day-to-day business activities.

Imoisili said the launch of the equipment would make SMEs more standard-compliant and charge businesses to take advantage of the equipment.

“SON is one of the few agencies that encourage SMEs and I urge SME players to leverage the opportunities offered by the launch of this mobile calibration equipment to catalyse their business for increased profitability and productivity,” she said.

Speaking, Director General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim said that the state-of-the-art mobile equipment meant that remote areas would be served, leading to more inclusive and enhanced economic growth.

Salim stated that the calibrations would ensure compliance, monitor the control of substandard products across the country and promote mass production for industries and businesses.

He added that it would facilitate transactions in business, trade and commerce as well as fast-track overall industrial growth, especially the development of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

Salim said that the agency would embark on a public awareness programme to promote and protect safety and highlight the importance of calibration.

“As we are all aware, the plague caused by substandard products to our nation cannot be overemphasised, as seen in declining foreign exchange, surging unemployment and closing of some factories.

“To address these challenges, we have set out to strengthen available measures to fight substandard products across the country.

“Some of the measures include establishing six new offices in more locations for better coverage, provision of testing facilities across the various regions and the establishment of a SON special task force to serve as a third eye.

“I, therefore, invite you to join hands with us to fight the influx of substandard goods and create a healthy nation by patronising our calibration services,” Salim said.

