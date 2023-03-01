SONTA-Olu Obafemi Prize for Playwriting Competitions announces call for 2023 entries

The Society of Nigeria Theatre Artists (SONTA) has announced call for entries for SONTA-Olu Obafemi Prize for Playwriting Competitions 2023 worth N100,000.00.

The prize is endowed by Professor Olu Obafemi to encourage creative writing in the performing arts and shall be awarded to the author of the best creative work submitted for the competition. The competition is open to unpublished works only by Nigerian creative writers domiciled within and outside Nigeria. According to a statement by SONTA announcing call for entries, four copies of the play texts are to be submitted by the authors together with the soft copy.

“Entries should be submitted to the Society of Nigeria Theatre Artists (SONTA), the host and administrator of the prize, on or before the stipulated deadline. Comprehensive contact information is required: Full postal address, home address, email address, and telephone numbers should accompany each submission. An author is entitled to make only one entry for the competition. Any work that has previously won any other competitive award cannot be entered.

“All applications must be received by Monday 1st May, 2023. Late entries will not be honoured.” Officers of SONTA Executive body are not eligible to compete. Failure to meet the stipulated conditions will lead to the disqualification of the entry.

It further stated that a board of Trustees shall be constituted for the grant by SONTA Executive body, and upon the expiration of the submission date of the application, the Board of Trustees shall screen and consider applications for the grant. “A report of the successful applicant shall be submitted to SONTA President for announcement and disbursement.

The decision of the grant’s Board of Trustees shall be final and not contestable under any legal process The Board of Trustees shall submit to SONTA President a comprehensive report on the award exercise and this shall be made public on SONTA website.

The grant shall be released to the beneficiary lump sum. Selected Master’s degree student beneficiary shall receive the sum of N50, 000.000 only; while the PhD student beneficiary shall receive N100,000.00 only.

The winner will be announced by the SONTA President at the SONTA Annual International Conference in 2023

Like this: Like Loading...