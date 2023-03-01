Arts & Entertainments

SONTA-Olu Obafemi Prize for Playwriting Competitions announces call for 2023 entries

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Society of Nigeria Theatre Artists (SONTA) has announced call for entries for SONTA-Olu Obafemi Prize for Playwriting Competitions 2023 worth N100,000.00.

 

The prize is endowed by Professor Olu Obafemi to encourage creative writing in the performing arts and shall be awarded to the author of the best creative work submitted for the competition. The competition is open to unpublished works only by Nigerian creative writers domiciled within and outside Nigeria. According to a statement by SONTA announcing call for entries, four copies of the play texts are to be submitted by the authors together with the soft copy.

 

“Entries should be submitted to the Society of Nigeria Theatre Artists (SONTA), the host and administrator of the prize, on or before the stipulated deadline. Comprehensive contact information is required: Full postal address, home address, email address, and telephone numbers should accompany each submission. An author is entitled to make only one entry for the competition. Any work that has previously won any other competitive award cannot be entered.

 

“All applications must be received by Monday 1st May, 2023. Late entries will not be honoured.” Officers of SONTA Executive body are not eligible to compete. Failure to meet the stipulated conditions will lead to the disqualification of the entry.

 

It further stated that a board of Trustees shall be constituted for the grant by SONTA Executive body, and upon the expiration of the submission date of the application, the Board of Trustees shall screen and consider applications for the grant. “A report of the successful applicant shall be submitted to SONTA President for announcement and disbursement.

 

The decision of the grant’s Board of Trustees shall be final and not contestable under any legal process The Board of Trustees shall submit to SONTA President a comprehensive report on the award exercise and this shall be made public on SONTA website.

 

The grant shall be released to the beneficiary lump sum. Selected Master’s degree student beneficiary shall receive the sum of N50, 000.000 only; while the PhD student beneficiary shall receive N100,000.00 only.

 

The winner will be announced by the SONTA President at the SONTA Annual International Conference in 2023

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54

Posted on Author Reporter

    Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock’n’roll legend Elvis, has died aged 54, her mother has said.   “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said.   Lisa Marie, also a singer, was rushed to […]
Arts & Entertainments

Our stories need to be relatable – Asuelime

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ojie Eniola Asuelime is a Nigerian filmmaker, cinematographer and technical director. He is the CEO/Creative Director of Ojis Production Company. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the Edo State-born producer talks about his latest movie, City Hustlers: Our Story, how he rose from being an assistant camera operator to Director of Photography (DOP), technical director […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Who emerges Level Up winner tomorrow?

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

….as Adekunle, Chomzy, Bryann win big in tasks As the curtail falls on the seventh edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up TV reality show, the question on every lip is who emerges winner tomorrow, with Bryann, Bella, Phyna, Chichi, Daniella, Adekunle and others battling for the ultimate prize of N100 million, worth […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica