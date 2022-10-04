News

Soólè, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, The Playlist, Love Is Blind: Season 3 and a lot more are coming to Netflix this October

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Soólè, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, The Playlist, Love Is Blind: Season 3 and a lot more are coming to Netflix this October

October is packed with titles that will keep you glued to your screens, from Soólè, where a group of eccentric strangers are caught in a cat-and-mouse game with dangerous criminals while travelling from Lagos to Enugu, to the story of a serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and his 17 murders in Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes.

Catch these and many more shows this October, only on Netflix.

Branded Titles

Togo – Netflix Film  10/5/2022
A man who looks after cars parked on his turf must protect his livelihood when traffickers attempt to make him and his pals sell drugs on the streets.

Luckiest Girl Alive – Netflix Film  10/7/2022  
A writer’s perfectly crafted New York City life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history.

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes – Netflix Documentary  10/7/2022
This limited documentary series documentary about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and his 17 murders is executive produced by Joe Berlinger.

Glitch – Netflix Series 10/7/2022
A young woman joins forces with a UFO enthusiast to investigate her boyfriend’s sudden disappearance and stumbles into a wild conspiracy.

Spirit Rangers – Netflix Kids & Family Series 10/10/2022
Native American siblings Kodi, Summer and Eddy have a secret: They’re “Spirit Rangers” who help protect the national park they call home!

The Cage – Netflix Series  10/11/2022
A marriage counselor tries to dissuade his warring clients from getting a divorce while juggling his own romantic dilemmas.

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever – Netflix Comedy Special  10/11/2022
With topics ranging from tight rompers to ugly bras to why every man needs a box spring, Iliza remains the hilarious, affecting voice of her generation.

The Playlist – Netflix Series  10/13/2022
The Playlist centers around the young Swedish tech entrepreneur, Daniel Ek, and his key partners who revolutionized a whole industry by offering free and legal streamed music around the world. It is a story about how hard convictions, unrelenting will, access and big dreams can help small players challenge the status quo by evolving the way we can all listen to music. 

Black Butterflies – Netflix Series  10/14/2022
Low on inspiration for his second book, a gloomy novelist agrees to write a memoir for a dying man — and swiftly becomes part of his bloodstained past.

Love Is Blind: Season 3 –  Netflix Series  ROLLING EPISODES: New episodes weekly  Episodes 1-4 10/19/2022 
After courting through the walls of private pods, men and women put the power of blind love to the test in this fan-approved reality whirlwind hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping – Netflix Comedy Special 10/23/2022
Franco Escamilla takes the stage in California for a comedy special filled with humorous observations on gossiping, the pandemic and airport experiences.

Love Is Blind: Season 3 –  Netflix Series  ROLLING EPISODES: New episodes weekly  Episodes 5-7 10/26/2022 
After courting through the walls of private pods, men and women put the power of blind love to the test in this fan-approved reality whirlwind hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Cici –  Netflix Film 10/27/2022 
A family migrates to the city after a tragic loss. When they reunite in their hometown 30 years later, buried emotions and painful secrets resurface.

Romantic Killer – Netflix Series 10/27/2022
Living her best single life, romance is the last thing on Anzu’s mind — until a tiny match-making wizard suddenly turns her life into a clichéd romcom.

I AM A STALKER – Netflix Documentary 10/28/2022 
From the producers behind “I Am A Killer,” this true-crime docuseries is told from the perspectives of stalkers and survivors.

Licensed Titles

Bad Guys: Season 1  10/08/2022
A detective returns from suspension and pulls together an unorthodox special investigation team in order to capture a serial killer.

Blackout  10/12/2022
After waking up in a Mexican hospital with no memory, a man finds himself a cartel target and must fight to uncover the truth — fast.

Soólè   10/14/2022
Traveling on a bus from Lagos to Enugu, a group of eccentric strangers are caught in a cat-and-mouse game with dangerous criminals.

Local Titles On The Platform

Dwindle   
After hijacking a car, two desperate friends find themselves on a perilous journey involving assassins, police and a kidnapped governor.

Lockdown  
At the onset of a pandemic, six strangers are thrown into forced isolation together at a Nigerian hospital. As tensions rise, their stories intertwine.

Omo Ghetto: The Saga
Twins are reunited as a good-hearted female gangster and her uptight rich sister take on family, crime, cops and all of the trouble that follows them.

Osuofia in London  
A villager in Nigeria becomes the sole beneficiary of his late brother’s estate in England, which, according to custom, includes his brother’s fiancée.

Here are the links to download the Full List Of Titles  and Imagery.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo disowns calls to contest 2023 Presidential poll

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disowned a group mobilizing support for him to contest the 2023 Presidential election.His spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement Monday said the attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a website:supportosinbajo.ng calling on Nigerians to join a volunteer group mobilizing support for […]
News Top Stories

Senate gives OAGF 24 hours to clarify N528bn differential in NNPC’s account

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA

The Senate, yesterday, gave the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) 24 hours to provide information on an alleged N528 billion differential in Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC) financial statement.   Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Matthew Urhoghide, gave the order during a public hearing on 2016, 2017 and 2018 Auditor’s […]
News

Akeredolu promises to take democracy dividend to rural communities

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has said that he was truly committed to delivering the dividend of democracy to every nook and cranny of the state, especially the rural communities. Akeredolu said this yesterday in Akure while swearing in newly elected chairmen of the 18 local government areas of the state.   According to […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica