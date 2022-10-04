Soólè, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, The Playlist, Love Is Blind: Season 3 and a lot more are coming to Netflix this October

October is packed with titles that will keep you glued to your screens, from Soólè, where a group of eccentric strangers are caught in a cat-and-mouse game with dangerous criminals while travelling from Lagos to Enugu, to the story of a serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and his 17 murders in Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes.

Branded Titles

Togo – Netflix Film 10/5/2022

A man who looks after cars parked on his turf must protect his livelihood when traffickers attempt to make him and his pals sell drugs on the streets.

Luckiest Girl Alive – Netflix Film 10/7/2022

A writer’s perfectly crafted New York City life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history.

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes – Netflix Documentary 10/7/2022

This limited documentary series documentary about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and his 17 murders is executive produced by Joe Berlinger.

Glitch – Netflix Series 10/7/2022

A young woman joins forces with a UFO enthusiast to investigate her boyfriend’s sudden disappearance and stumbles into a wild conspiracy.

Spirit Rangers – Netflix Kids & Family Series 10/10/2022

Native American siblings Kodi, Summer and Eddy have a secret: They’re “Spirit Rangers” who help protect the national park they call home!

The Cage – Netflix Series 10/11/2022

A marriage counselor tries to dissuade his warring clients from getting a divorce while juggling his own romantic dilemmas.

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever – Netflix Comedy Special 10/11/2022

With topics ranging from tight rompers to ugly bras to why every man needs a box spring, Iliza remains the hilarious, affecting voice of her generation.

The Playlist – Netflix Series 10/13/2022

The Playlist centers around the young Swedish tech entrepreneur, Daniel Ek, and his key partners who revolutionized a whole industry by offering free and legal streamed music around the world. It is a story about how hard convictions, unrelenting will, access and big dreams can help small players challenge the status quo by evolving the way we can all listen to music.

Black Butterflies – Netflix Series 10/14/2022

Low on inspiration for his second book, a gloomy novelist agrees to write a memoir for a dying man — and swiftly becomes part of his bloodstained past.

Love Is Blind: Season 3 – Netflix Series ROLLING EPISODES: New episodes weekly Episodes 1-4 10/19/2022

After courting through the walls of private pods, men and women put the power of blind love to the test in this fan-approved reality whirlwind hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping – Netflix Comedy Special 10/23/2022

Franco Escamilla takes the stage in California for a comedy special filled with humorous observations on gossiping, the pandemic and airport experiences.

Love Is Blind: Season 3 – Netflix Series ROLLING EPISODES: New episodes weekly Episodes 5-7 10/26/2022

After courting through the walls of private pods, men and women put the power of blind love to the test in this fan-approved reality whirlwind hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Cici – Netflix Film 10/27/2022

A family migrates to the city after a tragic loss. When they reunite in their hometown 30 years later, buried emotions and painful secrets resurface.

Romantic Killer – Netflix Series 10/27/2022

Living her best single life, romance is the last thing on Anzu’s mind — until a tiny match-making wizard suddenly turns her life into a clichéd romcom.

I AM A STALKER – Netflix Documentary 10/28/2022

From the producers behind “I Am A Killer,” this true-crime docuseries is told from the perspectives of stalkers and survivors.

Licensed Titles

Bad Guys: Season 1 10/08/2022

A detective returns from suspension and pulls together an unorthodox special investigation team in order to capture a serial killer.

Blackout 10/12/2022

After waking up in a Mexican hospital with no memory, a man finds himself a cartel target and must fight to uncover the truth — fast.

Soólè 10/14/2022

Traveling on a bus from Lagos to Enugu, a group of eccentric strangers are caught in a cat-and-mouse game with dangerous criminals.

Local Titles On The Platform

Dwindle

After hijacking a car, two desperate friends find themselves on a perilous journey involving assassins, police and a kidnapped governor.

Lockdown

At the onset of a pandemic, six strangers are thrown into forced isolation together at a Nigerian hospital. As tensions rise, their stories intertwine.

Omo Ghetto: The Saga

Twins are reunited as a good-hearted female gangster and her uptight rich sister take on family, crime, cops and all of the trouble that follows them.

Osuofia in London

A villager in Nigeria becomes the sole beneficiary of his late brother’s estate in England, which, according to custom, includes his brother’s fiancée.

