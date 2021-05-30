Soon, my name will be bigger than me –Singer Softkid

Sodiq Adeniyi, popularly known as Softkid, is a resourceful up and coming Nigerian hip-hop rapper, who is working hard to be heard in the Nigerian music scene.

The singer and performing artiste says he is not relenting at all, in the music market, as he has prophesied into his own life at a recent show in Lagos, that, soonest, his stage name Softkid would be bigger than him, and also become a brand nation-wide. Softkid also stated that he will be dropping his first album titled ‘Soft Sound come June, 2021. “I’m dropping my first studio, Equal Play (EP) album titled ‘Soft Sound’ on 12th June 2021, which falls on my birthday.

The EP is full of vibes, Jibes, wires and it’s going to be a club banger and streets Jams.”

The Ife-Odan born from Osun State, Nigeria, who admitted that he has a lot of work to do in the ever increasing and enlarging Nigerian music mart, also hinted that with God, alongside his prayer, patience and perseverance, he will get to the top.

