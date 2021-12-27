Soot and our collective conscience (1)

As you read this column, there is a high probability that there is at least a 500 percent increase in number of persons who are suffering from respiratory- related ailments in Rivers andBayelsastatescomparedto2014-2016rates. An estimated 500,000 persons have their immune system compromised and exposed to the extreme of the prevalent viral infection, and another unconfirmed number of persons suffering from severe kidney, liver, and mental problems. There is most likely a rapid increase in cancer-related cases. In addition to this sad stateof health, isa30per centspikeinmorbidity and mortality rates in Rivers and Bayelsa states since 2016.

This is the findings of Prof. Precious Ede ledTechnicalCommittee empanelled by Rivers State Government which did a comparative investigation on impact of soot pollution 18 months before August 2016 and 18monthsafterAugust2016whentheproblem became noticeable. This picture reflects what the more significant population of people resident in Rivers and parts of Bayelsa states pass through daily due to the environmental challenge of soot. The soot, also known scientifically as black carbon, is a term for ultra-fine particles, PM 2.5, producedbyincompletehydrocarboncombustion.

It is the stuff that makes soot dark, an unwanted by-product of burning diesel fuel in vehicles, biomass in stoves for cooking and heating, coal in smallindustrialoperations and agricultural waste in post-harvest fields. The primary sources of soot in Nigeria include Illegal refineries, gas flares, petrochemical industries, and legitimate refineries, burning of fuels like diesel, petrol used in transport and electricity generators, the burning of vehicle tyres, burning of oil spills by incompetent contractors, burning of sundry wastes, and bushburning. TheUSEnvironmentalProtection Agency describes it as one of the deadliest forms of air pollution. A recent investigation, reported by The Guardian, revealed that artisanal refining, which is the prime cause of soot pollution, is occurringin14of the23councilareasof Rivers State.

The activities of the refiners are said to be causing incomplete combustion of crude, whichnowreleases carbon monoxide, sulphur intotheair. A fewyears ago, PortHarcourt was rated the worst polluted city globally with an air index of 188, followed by Beijing, China, which ranked 182, and Delhi, India at 181. Following an outcry of citizens facing severe breathing difficulties, the Rivers State Ministry of Environment set up a scientific investigation team of 20 experts from various inter-disciplinary and relevant fields.

The report revealed that illegal bunkering and gas flaringaretwosignificantsourcesof sootinthe state, and about 22,077 persons have suffered from respiratory-related ailments in the four years (2016- 2020). The predictions by many healthprofessionalsarethatif nothingisdone urgently to stop the Soot, many residentsmight experiencechronicrespiratory diseases, heart problems, suffercancerousandnon-cancerous conditions and increase in mortality rate.

This is becoming real as some persons haveleftthecity, whohavefounditchallenging breathingwhileinPortHarcourt. Manypeople wholiveinRiversStateandneighbouring Bayelsa will most likely succumb to Covid-19 becauseof thecompromised respiratory system caused by soot pollution. Studies have found a strong link between municipal Soot or air pollution and Covid-19 cases. Besides the local environmental and health issues, black carbon (soot) fuels global warming in two ways.

One, black carbon heats up whenexposedtosunlight. Two, likemostdark substances, itabsorbsrather thanreflectslight. When black carbon falls to the ground, usually after a few days, the Earth’s surface is left darker, reducing the planet’s reflectivity.

This traps far more heat per unit mass than carbon dioxide, making itthe second-biggest contributor to global warming. This deadly air pollution came to light in 2016 when the skyline in several parts of the PHcitywascoveredwithdarkparticulatematter.

The state government set up a committee that produceda reportwith the centralrecommendation to setupmodularrefineries to solve the problem of soot. However, lack of political will by the state administration, failure by the Federal Government and relevant Federal agencies, and the international health and environmental organisations to implement the report or swiftly initiate moves to tackle the air plague or put in place regulations that will reduce it has made the challenge of soot to linger.

A cursory review of the soot problems will reveal why an urgent and focused synergistic approach is needed to tackle this social, scientific, economic, health and environmental challenge that poses a significant threat. I make boldtosaythattheeffectof sootcombinedwith the Covid-19 pandemic poses an existential threat to all residents of Rivers State. There is the temptation to think that this environmental pollution challenge of “soot” is a problem for residents of Rivers State and neighbouring Bayelsa. Science has proven otherwise. Environmental challenges in any part of the world, as you have in Rivers State, are intertwined, and interlinked with the rest of Nigeria and the world.

The problem of soot reoccurring in Rivers State in the past 4-5 years is a problem for all Nigerians and the global community. An environmental issue in one part of the globe contributes to environmental pressure in other regions. Specifically, air pollution linked to carbon processing contributes to global warming, ozone layer depletion, acid rain pollution and ocean acidification. The problem of soot prevalent in Port Harcourtshould be of interest to allNigerians and the global community. The spate of environmental pollution nationwide, which no one takes full responsibility to tackle, is expressed inRiversState.

Theneglectof RiversStatesoot by the government at all levels and the international community sends a strong message that these state, national, and supranational agencies seem to no longer care about the lives of 6millionNigerianswhodailyfacethethreat of extermination. Being inundated withpetitionsforover five years, the relevant federal government agencies have failed to rise to the responsibility of dischargingtheir statutory roles, whichmeans our governmentseemstonolonger prioritises citizens’ health. In every sense, the problem of soot in Rivers State and Bayelsa State is a national problem denting our collective conscience.

A state and federal government that ignoresthethreatof exterminationof 6-10million of its citizens cannot be said to have the welfare of its citizens at heart. The Rivers State Government, which has a moral responsibility to protect the people’s lives in its jurisdiction, has done little or nothing tangible to mitigate this problem. The soot report completed in the last three years has been gathering dust at thestatehouse, andnone of the recommendations has been adequately implemented. Even the state government actions are inimical to any tangible progress in protectingtheenvironmentsinceitneglectsor jettisons Environmental Impact Assessment for some of the projects carried out in the state to reduce pollution. By commission or omission, the state government, thesecurityagencies, andotherregulatory bodies have allowed the illegal refining activities to carry on unabated.

Even citizens knowwhereunlawfulpetroleumrefining activities occur and where the products are bought and sold. It is an open secret, and the governmentatalllevelshavenotdonemuchtocutoff the supply side of the illegal economic activity. The state government severally touted the establishmentof modularrefineriesin2021as the panacea to the soot problem. It claimed that “themodularrefineryisthemainthing tocurb it (soot}”.

As the wave of soot occurrence escalates, theairqualityindexinthestateworsens. Amidst public outcry, the state government is aloof and indifferent even when there is a degradationof theenvironmentanddangertothe health of residents. Paying lips service to this significantproblemisafollytakentoofar. Lives are at stake, and the state government must do something now.

There are several federal agencies, such as the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NRC) as well astheNationalEnvironmentalStandardsand Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESRA), saddled with the responsibility of regulating the environmental aspect of petroleum value chain in Nigeria. These agencies are yet to wake up to the reality of tackling this menace of illegal mining and refining of oil in Rivers State. Theabdicationof responsibilityof combating this menace of soot by both the respective environmental and security agencies can be equated to ecological terrorism.

ImustacknowledgethatIllegalminingand refining of petroleum products seem to be the mainstay of economic activities in some villagesandtowns, anditprovidesincomeandis a source of livelihood to many in these areas. Inadvertently, one can argue that these illegal activitieshavehelpedto stemtherestivenessof the youths in these communities where these illegal activities are going on. However, I must say that we cannot solve illegality withillegality.

Thegovernmentshould provide enabling environment for legitimate economic activities in these communities instead of using the allowance of the criminal activities of illegal refining of petroleum to placate angry and unemployed youths of this area. It is counter- intuitive to do that, given that the little economic gains from these illegal activities will be far outweighed by the soot’s damaging impact and health implications. Irked by the surging menace of soot, residents of Port Harcourt had taken specific actions to draw the government’s attention — theyhadmobilisedthemselves, stagedapeacefulprotest, andlaunchedacampaignonsocial mediaplatformstoraisethealarmcontinually.

Theyusedradioandtelevisiontomobiliseand inspire actions by the government and relevant stakeholders. In a determined spirit of bringing the menace to an end, a civil society group, the Extra Step Initiative (ESI), in August 2019, sued the Federal Government for continuous pollution of the environment in the state. The ESI carried out further studies and compiled a petition of about 300 pages, sent it to the United Nations, and copied the World Health Organisation, UnitedNationsEnvironment Programme, UNEP, and all the organs concerned and leaders of the world. The British Prime Minister at the time, Theresa May, acknowledged receipt of the report, but Britain has done nothing about the Soot to date.

I note with utmost dismay that a joint mission by the UN/UNEP and WHO has investigated the soot and met with affected groups in Port Harcourt. However, nothing came out of it, and neither has any meaningful actions emanated from these organisationsto improve the air quality in Rivers State. In conclusion, the skies of Rivers State are often covered with thick, dark clouds and the soot particles are seen dropping on cars, clothes, houses, and markets. This anomaly has significant health and economic implications and must be dealt with now. Countries often face dilemma promoting unfettered economicgrowthand theresultingpublicand environmental welfare. We must not play politics with this because of the enormous negative consequences that it portends.

