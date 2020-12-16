Soothing talk, music can lower anesthesia pain during surgery – Study

German researchers said patients undergoing surgery who listen to soothing talk and music while under anesthesia could wake up feeling less pain and require less pain medicine.

These are the findings of a newstudypublishedintheBritishMedicalJournal( BMJ). The researchers randomly assigned 385 surgery patients to one of two groups. While the first wore earphones during their operations, listening to an audiotape that played soothing background music along with positive suggestions about the safety and success of the procedure, the second group wore earphones that played a blank tape.

The ‘New York Times’ reported that the anesthetist put the earphones on the patients after they were asleep and removed them before they awoke. Neither the patients nor surgeons knew who got the blank tapes. However, of those who listened to the music and talk, 70 used no opiates at all, compared with 39 in the control group.

The researchers found that fifty patients in the audible tape group used non-opioid pain relievers compared with 75 of the controls. And average pain scores two hours after the operation were 25 per cent lower in those who heard soothing words and music compared with those who did not.

Opioids are a broad group of pain-relieving drugs that work by interacting with opioid receptors in your cells. Opioids can be made from the poppy plant — for example, morphine, among others) — or synthesised in a laboratory — for example, fentanyl.

