Soothing the bruised hearts of demolition victims

Last week, the Department of Reforms Coordination and Service Improvement, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) organised a Town Hall meeting on Resettlement and Compensation Matters. CALEB ONWE reports.

In recent weeks, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has relaunched its programme of demolition of illegal structures in selected communities.

The renewed demolition exercise has so far claimed over 5,000 structures across the nation’s capital, especially, at Iddo Sarki, Iddo Sabo and Mpape communities.

While the Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, that has been executing the onslaught, said the exercise was to salvage these communities from becoming undesirable slums, the victims view it as an ill-conceived policy designed to exacerbate the afflictions of poor and vulnerable citizens.

Acting Director, FCT Department of Reforms Coordination and Service Improvement, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, said given this divergence of opinions about the clean-up exercise, it had become necessary for government to dialogue with the people.

The dialogue The Town Hall meeting with the theme “Resettlement and Compensation Matters” was put together to discuss the issues. Ahmadu said it was the maiden edition of a citizens engagement series meant to explain government’s policies to citizens and also get their feedback.

According to her, the recent demolition exercise was not targeted at the poor and vulnerable people, even though they were the most affected, but that it was designed to ensure that the master plan of Abuja were not distorted through uncontrolled developments in unapproved places.

Successive FCT Administrations have always declared their commitment to the Abuja Master Plan, insisting that any distortion to it, will not be tolerated.

On the other hand, the aborigines of Abuja view the policy of keeping to the master plan as a calculated attempt by government to dislodge them from their ancestral lands and replacing them with other citizens.

These indigenous people have always decried the demolition of their communities and the policy of resettlement in other places as injustice and gross marginalisation.

Indigenous people Interestingly, a song composed for the Town Hall meeting was intended to sooth the bruised hearts of victims of the demolition exercise. However, it was rejected by the indigenous people who dismissed the lyrics of the song as deceitful.

They argued that instead of demolition their homes with the promise of resettlement and compensation, the FCTA should rather pursue the policy of integration of the indigenous people with other Nigerians.

According to them, the policy of resettlement would only alienate them from their ancestral homes.

They argued that demolishing their structures, considered to be obsolete and not consistent with modernity, was detestable, especially when such land is taken away from them and allocated to others.

Since the Town Hall meeting provided an opportunity for people to ventilate their anger and frustration over the demolitions and other allied matters, both traditional and political leaders were present to speak for their people.

The Onah of Abaji and Chairman, FCT Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Alhaji Adamu Baba Yunusa, called on the government to start treating the indigenous peoples with more respect and dignity.

The royal father who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, advocated for the policy of integration instead of resettlement. He also suggested that the FCT Land Use Act should be revisited as soon as possible.

”People existed prior to the establishment of Abuja as the nation’s capital and there is need to integrate the people within the Federal Capital City rather than resettling the original inhabitants outside the city,” the royal father said.

The Senator representing FCT at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Sen. Philip Aduda, also toed the path of his traditional rulers. Aduda said the government has been unfair to his people by moving the natives out of their original homes and replacing them with other citizens.

According to him, moving people to new areas is dangerous, adding that a proper arrangement should be put in place to accommodate them.

“The Abuja natives must be captured in the same scheme that other Nigerians in FCT are benefitting from in the interest if fairness, equity and justice. If the FCTA fails to resolve these resettlement and compensation challenges, it can one day result in militancy in the territory.

But we are not praying for such,” Aduda said. Inside Abuja learnt that, following these demands, the FCT administration may have to go back to the drawing board, by subjecting the master plan to serious reality checks.

Relocation While the indigenous people’s demand for integration may have to wait for major policy changes, indications emerged from the town hall meeting that the FCT administration has concluded plans to relocate some more communities.

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu revealed that already, the arrangements have been made to relocate Jabi-Yakubu, Jabi-Samuel and Mabushi to Shere-Galuwyi. She also hinted that plans were underway to relocate and compensate other communities next year.

The minister, who insisted that for now, government will make do with the resettlement and Compensation Policy, also lamented the slow pace of the processes.

According to her, policy changes have constituted a major challenge to the resettlement issue, stressing that within 27 years (1976-2003) , four major policy changes have affected the resettlement policy in the Federal Capital Territory.

“For us to realise the capital city of our dreams, we have to pay due regard to the original inhabitants whose sacrifice of their ancestral heritage is enabling our national developmental aspirations.

“We recognise that it is incumbent upon us to resettle and compensate these indigenous communities where the implementation of the approved development plans demands such.

“Once we do that, we can be on our way to the emergence of Abuja as envisaged by our founding fathers, a city in which liveability standards are comparable to those in any capital city in the world and the sanctity and well-being of all and sundry are guaranteed by a just and equitable governance system.

“Over these years, the need has continued to exist for development-induced displacement and resettlement as the nation’s capital has continued to evolve into Africa’s fastest growing metropolis,” she said.

Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Olusade Adesola, described the resettlement policy which government has been pursuing, as a desire to make Abuja a world class city.

He noted that all stakeholders need to support the policy, as allowing the city to slide into a slum, would be inconsistent with the dreams of those who conceived the idea of a new FCT. Adesola further warned those who have continued to patronise illegal land merchants to desist from it.

“The FCT Administration frowns at the ugly situation where unsuspecting citizens acquire land in the territory from unauthorised sources only to face unpleasant consequences thereafter,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...