Sorry state of Akwete-Azumini-Ukanafun highway

The deplorable condition of the 50-kilometre Obehie-Akwete-Azumini-Ukanafun highway that connects Abia, Akwa Ibom and some parts of Rivers State, has brought untold hardship to commuters and residents. Many have described the road as an embarrassment to the Niger Delta region, while others see it as a death trap. EMMANUEL IFEANYI, visited the road for an on-the-spot assessment, reports

When a people naturally blessed by God in all ramifications live in debased conditions, one is tempted to ask what their crime is. This is a question many have been asking whenever they passed through Ukwa land in Abia State, especially through the Obehie-Akwete-Azumini-Ukanafun highway.

The contract for the dualisation of the 50-kilometre highway linking Abia and Akwa Ibom states with a diversionary link to Rivers State, which is worth N34 billion, was awarded, by the Ministry of Niger-Delta Affairs to Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company, (CCECC) Nig. Limited in 2010.

The road has two sections that were awarded separately to the same company. The section one, from Obehie Junction, starting from the Aba-Port Harcourt highway to Akwete, covers 20 kilometres, while section two covering Azumini to Ukanafun in Akwa-Ibom State is 30 kilometres.

It was gathered that the first section from Obehie Junction to Akwete, covering 20 kilometres was awarded at the cost of N12, 257,556,596, in March 2010. The second section which is the 30 kilometres covering Azumini to Ukanafun, was awarded in November 2010, in the sum of N20, 972,763,132.

The first section from Obehie Junction to Akwete is as bad as abandoned. It is filled with life threatening and vehicle damaging potholes down to Ohambele community in Ukwa East LGA.

The entrance to Ukwa West LGA Secretariat in Okeikpe is now an eyesore, as that portion of the road is currently a death trap, where small vehicles get stock and big vehicles fell. In fact, it is a portion of hopelessness for commuters.

The road leads to the main agricultural hub of both Abia and Akwa-Ibom states, as all the communities covered by the road, are agrarian communities.

Hon. Uzoma Abonta, Member representing Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said that the road qualifies as a regional road and should be taken over and completed by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“That road was awarded many years ago, through Federal Executive Council. It is not a state road. It was actually initiated, by me and the contract was awarded to a Chinese Company.

“And they were waiting payment of compensations and all that on the road. I’ve written to the Ministry of Niger Delta to please pay the Chinese company who claimed they’re being owed to continue and complete the road.

“The federal constituency is an oil producing area. Till now, the people have been subjected to unbearable hardship, because of the nature of that road.

“In rainy season, we’re cut off. I’ve made several appeals to the Ministry of Niger Delta. We’ve also called on the NDDC, who continues to provide palliatives on that road.

“Our argument is that NDDC should take it fully and pay the Chinese company to do the needful because what we’re getting now from the palliatives cannot put the road in order.

“From Azumini to Opobo Junction is very bad, while Obehie axis, is a death trap, thereby cutting off people of Ukwa from the rest of the country, despite our contribution to nation’s development.”

Speaking further, Abonta said, “The road moves from Aba to Akwa-Ibom and Rivers State, if you move right. It’s qualified as a regional project. Therefore, NDDC should take over.

“I have written. Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has also written to the Ministry but they kept on saying they’ll put it on their budget and when the budget comes, they’ll vote very little amount.

“The last time they provided N200 million. What will that amount do on that road? We argued and said, make it N1 billion so that the company can come back, but it flew on deaf ears. But we’ll not relent. We’ll keep doing the right thing.”

Chairman, Grand Council of Niger-Delta Youth Leaders, Abia State Chapter, Obum Mao Azunna, said CCECC only did about 500 meters quasi construction at Okeikpe area in Ukwa West, since 2012 till date, stressing that the road has subjected the Ukwa people and their neighbouring Annang and Ogoni people to economic hardship.

“Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by the company in the course of executing the project but less than 7 per cent of the people affected were paid compensation.

“The road is very important, due to its usage by the Ogoni and Ndoki of Rivers State, Ukwa East and West indigenes of Abia and the Akwa-Ibom citizens, who ply the road on daily basis.

“However, the condition of the road has caused untold hardship to the rural people and farmers, who now find it difficult to sell their produce in the semi urban markets. A journey of 30 minutes could now take two hours or more, due to the deplorable condition of the road.”

“Ukwa land is the only oil producing territory in Abia State and I wonder why the Federal government would abandon an important project that would enhance the wellbeing of Ukwa people, Abians and Nigerians in general. Ukwa people would not find it easy with the road, especially at this rainy season.”

“Obehie to Akwete was captured in the first phase of the project, according to available public document (sign-board) at Obehie. However, the company commenced the project at Ukanafun in Akwa Ibom, which was on the second phase and stopped somewhere after Azumini.”

Adding his voice to the call for urgent work to be done on that road, Chief Onyema Olujie, former Chairman, Akwete Joint Council of Chiefs, said that the condition of the road was a reason for every Ukwa person to weep.

He said his Akwete community has totally been cut off by the deplorable condition of the road, as his people now find it difficult to access either Aba or Port Harcourt for their daily businesses.

“Our communities are agrarian. Our constituency is oil producing. We have every natural gift that can make us rich. In fact, we’re rich by nature but we have no roads at all.

“Majority of our people can’t even access Aba or Port Harcourt again to go and buy something needed for household or farm. They can’t even go to sell. Our people are suffering terribly.”

A 70-year-old retired school teacher and native of Ukanafun, who was a commuter in a stranded public vehicle at Ohambele axis of the road, Mr. John Uko, said that abandoned road is anti-trade and commerce.

“I don’t know why we love doing wrong things in this country and ignore the right things. Even a child knows that a motorable Obehie-Akwete-Azumini-Ukanafun road must change people’s lives and create a new busy commercial centre in the middle of Rivers, Akwa-Ibom and Abia State.

“There’s something very significant about this road. People always talk about economic diversification, especially on agriculture. If there’s any road in Nigeria that can improve agriculture in terms of moving farm produce into cities and also improve trade and commerce between rural, suburbs and urban areas it’s this road,” Uko said.

Uko went on to say that the road is also capable of strengthening the unity of Nigeria, as it connects between over five ancient tribes that have been doing businesses together, pre-colonial era.

“The road leads straight into Ibibio ethnic group and the mainland of the Annang ethnic group. From Ukanafun LGA, which is an Annang land, you’ll get to Oruk Anam LGA, which is also Annang.

“In fact, it connects all the eight Annang speaking LGAs in Akwa-Ibom State. It’s also a link to Ikot Abasi, which is in Ibiobio land in Akwa-Ibom State.

“From where we are, you already know it came into Ukwa land, who are Igbo. From the other side, the road leads to Ogoni land in Rivers State. It may have not directly linked to all the places I mentioned, but it connects through straight, left and right of it.

“So, to me, it’s both economic and unity road. For me, I’m from Ukanafun and I often go to Ikot Abasi for business. I must pass through Ukanafun and Oruk Anam before getting to Ikot-Abasi. I’m already in Ukwa, which is an Igboland. Can’t you see the link?”

