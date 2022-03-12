Arts & Entertainments

Soul singer, Omafumay, reveals inspiration behind brand new song

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Talented Nigerian soul singer, Omafumay has disclosed the idea behind her new release, titled; Brand New. In an exclusive chat with Saturday Telegraph, the Delta-born entertainer said this is her own bolt of lightning wrapped in a bow and sending it out to encourage people to stay confident and always make bold moves, not allowing anything to dim their light.

“I want to encourage people to live a life with no regrets. That is why putting out this project as an independent artiste, was very important to me. It is about making bold moves and making things happen no matter the circumstance. It is about inspiring my fans, especially my younger generation to pursue their goals fearlessly and effortlessly.” says Omafumay about the message of her new song. Asked to shed light about herself and how she got her stage name, she said: “I’m an artiste, an entertainer that sings and performs Afrobeats songs, I love and have a passion for music. I’m also a philanthropist and have a passion for business too.

‘‘I originate from Delta State, mixed with some Ekiti State. I enjoy playing tennis and reading inspiration books in my spare time. My name ‘Omafumay’ pronounced Oma-fu-may is actually my full first name which originates from Delta State and it means God has given me peace.” Speaking on factors that affects her songs writing, Omafumay hinting on her next move, said her environment is a major influence, when composing songs. “I write songs based on what is going on around me and based on how I would like to portray myself to the world. My songs subtly tell a story about my life.

I’m working on bettering myself as an artiste, new music material and hopefully releasing my second single soon,’’ she said. Omafumay’s passion for exceptional sounds is intriguing, her talent, beauty, radiant spirit and boundless love for music, have moved her to create her own trend and style in soul music. Her new song, Brand New has left quite a number of people impressed and has drawn great attention towards Omafumay and fan engagement.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Man forges medical report to break up with girlfriend who demanded N5million for wedding

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Twitter user, Okoye Agulu has recounted how he forged a medical report just to break up with his girlfriend who was demanding 5million naira for wedding. Sharing the story, he said his girlfriend told him she wanted a 4million naira wedding, and he will also give her 1million to plan her Asoebi and other wedding […]
Arts & Entertainments

Contemporary enslavement, implication for Africa’s Development

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Recently, the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC) hosted virtual public lecture (4Webinar) as part of activities in commemoration of the 2020 UNESCO International Day for Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition.   Commemorated on 23 August each year, the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Filmmakers from 26 countries converge on virtual space for iREP documentary festival

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Documentary filmmakers from 26 countries will converge on the virtual space to showcase their works to diverse audiences around the world as this year’s edition of the annual iREP Documentary Film Festival begins tomorrow and ends on Sunday March 21. In all, 60 films sourced from filmmakers in 26 countries in five of six continents […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica