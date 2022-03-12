Soul singer, Omafumay, reveals inspiration behind brand new song

Talented Nigerian soul singer, Omafumay has disclosed the idea behind her new release, titled; Brand New. In an exclusive chat with Saturday Telegraph, the Delta-born entertainer said this is her own bolt of lightning wrapped in a bow and sending it out to encourage people to stay confident and always make bold moves, not allowing anything to dim their light.

“I want to encourage people to live a life with no regrets. That is why putting out this project as an independent artiste, was very important to me. It is about making bold moves and making things happen no matter the circumstance. It is about inspiring my fans, especially my younger generation to pursue their goals fearlessly and effortlessly.” says Omafumay about the message of her new song. Asked to shed light about herself and how she got her stage name, she said: “I’m an artiste, an entertainer that sings and performs Afrobeats songs, I love and have a passion for music. I’m also a philanthropist and have a passion for business too.

‘‘I originate from Delta State, mixed with some Ekiti State. I enjoy playing tennis and reading inspiration books in my spare time. My name ‘Omafumay’ pronounced Oma-fu-may is actually my full first name which originates from Delta State and it means God has given me peace.” Speaking on factors that affects her songs writing, Omafumay hinting on her next move, said her environment is a major influence, when composing songs. “I write songs based on what is going on around me and based on how I would like to portray myself to the world. My songs subtly tell a story about my life.

I’m working on bettering myself as an artiste, new music material and hopefully releasing my second single soon,’’ she said. Omafumay’s passion for exceptional sounds is intriguing, her talent, beauty, radiant spirit and boundless love for music, have moved her to create her own trend and style in soul music. Her new song, Brand New has left quite a number of people impressed and has drawn great attention towards Omafumay and fan engagement.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...