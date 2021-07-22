News

Soun applauds Buhari as Adekunle heads NEITI Board

The Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, has congratulated the newly appointed Chairman, Board of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Mr. Olusegun Adekunle.

Acknowledging the pedigree of the new appointee in public administration and community service, the nonagenarian monarch, admonished Adekunle to live up to expectations in his role, adding that the new chairman’s accomplishments in the public sector are remarkable and commendable.

The monarch, while expressing appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Adekunle, called on other members of the Board of NEITI to work closely in achieving the noble objectives of the initiative.

In his message of goodwill, Oba Oyewumi stressed that the newly appointed chairman is a seasoned public administrator, who is passionate about selfless service to the country.

He said: “I felicitate with the newly appointed Chairman of Board of Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Mr Olusegun Adekunle.

“The appointment is well-deserved considering the achievements of Adekunle in public service.

“The newly appointed chairman has the intellectual capacity and administrative acumen to lead the noble establishment.

“The appointment of Adekunle is a good and timely development.

“NEITI and Nigeria in general will benefit from the robust expertise of the new appointee.”

Oba Oyewumi prayed for wisdom for the new chairman in the discharge of his duties and responsibilities.

