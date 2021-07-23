Soun applauds Buhari as Adekunle heads NEITI

Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, has congratulated the newly appointed Chairman, Board of Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Mr. Olusegun Adekunle. Acknowledging the pedigree of the new appointee in public administration and community service, the nonagenarian monarch admonished Adekunle to live up to expectations in his role, adding that the new Chairman’s accomplishments in the public sector are remarkable and commendable. The monarch, while praising President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Adekunle, called on other members of the board of NEITI to work closely in achieving the noble objectives of the initiative. In his message of goodwill, the traditional ruler stressed that Adekunle is a seasoned public administrator passionate about selfless service to the country. He said: “I felicitate with the newly appointed Chairman of Board of Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Mr Olusegun Adekunle.
