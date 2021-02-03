Soun lauds Buhari over new Poly for Oyo

Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III yesterday applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for approving establishmentof aFederalPolytechnic inAyede, Ogbomosoand a takeoff grant of N2billion for thenewinstitution. In a statement by the elated nonagenarian monarch, he described the decision by the President as a welcome and timely development, saying that the giant developmental strides of the federal government were worthy of commendation as Ogbomosoland comprising five local governments, would no doubt benefit immensely from the newly established higher institution in the areas of wealth creation, employment generation, human capital development and economic growth. Oba Oyewumi said: “On behalf of the good people of Ogbomosoland, I convey my heartfelt and sincere appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the establishment of Federal Polytechnic in Ayede, Ogbomoso with a take-off grant of N2b. “Mr. President as you know, Ogbomosoisoneof the prominentandancienttowns in Nigeria and as such, your decision to site the higher institution in my domain is a good and remarkable development. This new polytechnic will create employment opportunities, promote human capital development and boost economic activities in Ogbomoso and environs.”
