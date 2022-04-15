Soun of Ogbomoso Stool: Ghandi Olaoye not our choice – Olaoye Chieftaincy Committee

…says US- based-pastor imposed on them, urges Makinde to stop process

For the umpteenth time, the Olaoye Chieftaincy Committee of the Olaoye Ruling House of the Soun of Ogbomoso land dynasty has said that one of the two persons whose names were forwarded to the government of Oyo State for confirmation as the new monarch of the land is not their choice. Also, the committee said that Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, who Pastors a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in the United States of Amerca, said to be in pole position over Prince Sirajudeen Lawal Olaoye, whose names was forwarded to the government did not make the list of the 11 candidates they screened in the exercise held on Monday, February 14.

Due to this, they want Governor Seyi Makinde to stop the process. Prince Wahab Oyetunde, chairman, Screening Committee who made this known to New Telegraph in an exclusive interview in Ogbomoso on Tuesday said that he and members of his Committee from the 10 branches of the Olaoye Ruling House have the mandate of the Ruling House to screen and elect a fit and proper son of the Olaoye Ruling House whose turn it is to become the new Soun following demise of Oba Oladunni Oyewunmi, Ajagungbade III who joined his ancestors on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Prince Oyetunde, flanked by other officers and members of the committee, said that the grouse of the committee and by extension the entire Olaoye Rul-ing House is that Ghandi did not make the list of the 11 candidates and that the officers of the local government hijacked the screening process from them. He said: “Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye whose name was picked as the final two did not make the list of the 11 candidates who had passed our screening and selection exercise for the interview with the officers of the LGA before they were presented to the kingmakers for election.

“As committee members, we did not falsely or wrongly assume authority as the Chieftaincy Committee for the screening and selection of candidates for the throne of Soun of Ogbomoso land. We were guided by a code of conduct built on fairness, justice and equity which we followed dutifully to screen out 12 out of the unwieldy number of 23 candidates who had expressed their interest to occupy the throne of Soun of Ogbomoso land.

He continued: “Our understanding of history, tradition, and custom and the law is that only the 11 candidates that we had presented to the LGA officers for interview are qualified to be presented before the kingmakers for election and appointment. “The chiefs Law as we know it did not give officers of the LGA the power or right to impose their will on us by undoing what we had lawfully and legitimately done and by implication by thwarting the will of the good people of Laoye Ruling House of Soun of Ogbomoso Royal Dynasty who had donated to us the power to act on their behalf.

“Any candidate who finally emerges as the Soun of Ogbomoso who is not one of the 11 candidates we had screened and selected for interview with the officers of the LG is a negation of our cherished history, tradition, and customs which recognised our rights as a people to freely select through the chieftaincy committee created by our collective will and to present to the kingmakers the successful candidates for appointment.” Also weighing –in on the issue, anelderof thefamily, Prince Garba Tewogbade Olaoye, also known as Cash man, said that they had made up their mind to go the traditional way of selecting the eventual Soun as the solution to the current impasse. He said: “The governor should stop the process so far and allow us to go the traditional method which will be devoid of any rancour.” New Telegraph investigations revealed that the forms of the last two people who showed up at the screening held at the LGA, were not the same as the ones sold earlier.

“The person who sold the form to them printed his own as the ones we printed had been exhausted,” Prince Oyetunde said. On close examination, the logo was different from the original forms while the type face on the characters used in the impression on the forms were also not the same.

There is collusion somewhere, Oyetunde added. When New Telegraph visited the Kinira Secretariat of the Ogbomoso North LGA for their own side of the story, that the LGA has been accused of hijacking the process, the Head of Administration said: “I am not competent to talk on the matter, as it is only the Executive Chairman who can speak on that. He is not in. You can check back some other time.” Also, when the newspaper called the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, he said: “It is only the governor who can talk on the issue and he will do so anytime soon.”

