Soun of Ogbomoso’s daughter wins award

A Nigerian gender scholar, Prof Oyeronke Oyewumi, has been selected by the African Studies Association as the winner of its 2021 Distinguished Africanist Award. Oyewumi, daughter of the Soun of Ogbomoso, a paramount ruler in Oyo State, is the first African woman to win the award since its inception. She is a professor of sociology at Stony Brook University, New York. In a letter, Stony Brook congratulated Oyewumi on her achievement.

“It is a great pleasure to inform you that the African Studies Association has selected you as the winner of the 2021 Distinguished Africanist Award,” the letter said. The award includes a cash gift of $500, a plaque, and lifetime membership to the ASA. Oyewumi will also receive a complimentary annual meeting registration. The award was created to honour individuals who have contributed a lifetime of outstanding scholarship in African studies combined with service to the Africanist community.

