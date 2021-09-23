News

Soun of Ogbomoso’s daughter wins award

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

A Nigerian gender scholar, Prof Oyeronke Oyewumi, has been selected by the African Studies Association as the winner of its 2021 Distinguished Africanist Award. Oyewumi, daughter of the Soun of Ogbomoso, a paramount ruler in Oyo State, is the first African woman to win the award since its inception. She is a professor of sociology at Stony Brook University, New York. In a letter, Stony Brook congratulated Oyewumi on her achievement.

“It is a great pleasure to inform you that the African Studies Association has selected you as the winner of the 2021 Distinguished Africanist Award,” the letter said. The award includes a cash gift of $500, a plaque, and lifetime membership to the ASA. Oyewumi will also receive a complimentary annual meeting registration. The award was created to honour individuals who have contributed a lifetime of outstanding scholarship in African studies combined with service to the Africanist community.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps pass bill to protect Nigeria’s sovereignty, economic power

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday passed through second reading, a bill aimed at protecting the nation’s sovereignty and economic power. Titled “A bill for an Act to repeal treaties (making procedure) Act, Cap 120, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004 and to re-enact new Treaties (making procedure) to protect Nigeria’s sovereignty and economic power, it […]
News

Kanu: Amnesty condemns selection of 10 media organisations to cover trial

Posted on Author Reporter

  Amnesty International (AI) has condemned the selection of only 10 media organisations to cover the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which resumes on Monday. The federal high court in Abuja, in a letter dated July 23, said only a few listed journalists will be allowed to enter […]
News Top Stories

2021 Budget: NERC seeks N2bn for HQ partitioning, furniture

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Power regulator, the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said it requires a total of N2 billion in the 2021 Budget, to partition and furnish its headquarters in Abuja. Chairman of NERC, Prof. James Momoh, disclosed this yesterday at a budget defence with the House of Representatives Committee on Power. He said the partitioning and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica