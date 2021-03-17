Soun praises Dare over donation of buses to Fed Poly, Ogbomoso

Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, has described the newly installed Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland and Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare as a patriotic and illustrious son of Ogbomosoland. The monarch said Dare’s contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria were enormous and worthy of commendation. Acknowledging the efforts of the Minister in community service and national development, Oyewumi expressed appreciation to Dare for donating a bus to the newly established Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, Ogbomoso.

The minister had shortly after his installation as Agbaakin at Ogbomoso palace presented an 18-seater Toyota Hiace bus to the higher institution. Extolling Dare’s virtues, Oba Oyewumi also said the facilitation of 80-bed hospital at Pakiotan area of Ogbomoso funded by the office of the Senior Spe-cial Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) headed by Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, named Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Hospital, would improve the health status of indigenes and residents of Ogbomoso and environs through efficient, affordable and accessible health care services. The first class monarch tasked notable sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland on community service. The traditional ruler added that the efforts of the government must be complemented by privileged individuals to improve the people’s lot.

He said: “The donation of an 18-seater Toyota Hiace bus to the newly established Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, Ogbomoso by my subject and Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, is a timely and welcome development. “The institution was established with approval of a take-off grant of N2 billion by President Muhammadu Buhari, whose giant strides in the education sector are remarkable. We are deeply grateful to the President for the kind gesture. “For the institution to kick off, we cannot leave it alone for the government.

“The donation of the bus shows that the people of Ogbomoso will support government efforts in fast trackingthekickoff of academicactivitiesinthenewhigherinstitution. “We are happy with the support of Agbaakin and other stakeholders, who are working tirelessly to promote the new polytechnic.” Oyewumi also prayed for Agbaakin in his national assignment as minister of Youth and Sports Development, while assuring him of the support of the people of Ogbomosoland.

