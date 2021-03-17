Metro & Crime

Soun praises Dare over donation of buses to Fed Poly, Ogbomoso

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, has described the newly installed Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland and Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare as a patriotic and illustrious son of Ogbomosoland. The monarch said Dare’s contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria were enormous and worthy of commendation. Acknowledging the efforts of the Minister in community service and national development, Oyewumi expressed appreciation to Dare for donating a bus to the newly established Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, Ogbomoso.

The minister had shortly after his installation as Agbaakin at Ogbomoso palace presented an 18-seater Toyota Hiace bus to the higher institution. Extolling Dare’s virtues, Oba Oyewumi also said the facilitation of 80-bed hospital at Pakiotan area of Ogbomoso funded by the office of the Senior Spe-cial Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) headed by Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, named Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Hospital, would improve the health status of indigenes and residents of Ogbomoso and environs through efficient, affordable and accessible health care services. The first class monarch tasked notable sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland on community service. The traditional ruler added that the efforts of the government must be complemented by privileged individuals to improve the people’s lot.

He said: “The donation of an 18-seater Toyota Hiace bus to the newly established Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, Ogbomoso by my subject and Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, is a timely and welcome development. “The institution was established with approval of a take-off grant of N2 billion by President Muhammadu Buhari, whose giant strides in the education sector are remarkable. We are deeply grateful to the President for the kind gesture. “For the institution to kick off, we cannot leave it alone for the government.

“The donation of the bus shows that the people of Ogbomoso will support government efforts in fast trackingthekickoff of academicactivitiesinthenewhigherinstitution. “We are happy with the support of Agbaakin and other stakeholders, who are working tirelessly to promote the new polytechnic.” Oyewumi also prayed for Agbaakin in his national assignment as minister of Youth and Sports Development, while assuring him of the support of the people of Ogbomosoland.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Port security intercepts 105.5kg cocaine at Tin-Can Port

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Security operatives have intercepted about 105.2 kilograms of cocaine at Josepdam Terminal, Tin- Can Island Port, Lagos.   The drugs were discovered on Monday during a routine discharge of bulk sugar at the terminal. The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Public Relations Officer (PRO), Tin-Can Island Command, Mr. Uche Ejesieme, said the seizure was made when […]
Metro & Crime

‌ Gunmen attack Abuja community, kidnap scores

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Unknown gunmen on Thursday kidnapped scores of residents of Tungan Maje village, a community bordering the Federal Capital Territory and Niger State. The hoodlums reportedly stormed the village where they kidnapped about 20 persons after shooting sporadically in the air. Vigilantes in the community were said to have put spirited resistance against them, but the […]
Metro & Crime

5 Cameroonian in police net for alleged kidnapping

Posted on Author Clement James,

The Cross River State Police Command has arrested 11 persons, including five Cameroonian nationals for alleged kidnapping and drug related offences in the state. According to a release signed by the Cross River Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh and made available to journalists in Calabar, a team of Policemen attached to Marine Division in Mfum, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica