Sound Sultan: Selfless, talented, professional –Entertainers

Over the week, last respects poured in from celebrities in the entertainment industry in honour of Olarenwaju Fasasi, the late entertainer better known as Sound Sultan, who succumbed to cancer. The death of the 44-year-old star came as shock to many of his contemporaries and millions of Nigerians.

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to reflect on the type of person the ‘Jagbajantis’ singer was. When Saturday Telegraph spoke some to a few celebrities, they spoke of the late singer in high regards. Basketmouth, who featured in the video of Sound Sultan’s ‘Natural Something’, one of the late singer’s hit single, praised his creative prowess, noting that for more than two decades, Sound Sultan remained ‘selfless, talented and professional.’ “For over 20 years, not once did I see him lose his cool.

He was a wise man, a humble man, kind hearted and a true definition of a good friend. “I will definitely miss those very early hours of the day that I will call him and share my crazy ideas with him, while taking notes as he throws in his genius touch.

He is one of the most creative humans I’ve ever met, extremely intelligent, with so much love to give.” On his part, Vector Tha Viper, who recorded ‘Hussle’, a collaborative project with the deceased, described him as a religious man with tolerance. He said the ‘Motherland’ singer was never judgmental and was always understanding. “See, there’s no way I’ll talk about Sound Sultan; I don’t even know why my heart rests even though it is in shock. I believe if it is true that what we do determines where we are going after death, then he will be fine.

“He always remembers to ask us to come and eat Sallah meat and celebrate his religious belief, which is love. He never judged any act even though you may laugh at many things. I just have to thank him for his honesty and understanding. I’ll thank him for the life he lived while he was here.”

While he lived, Sultan was a rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, comedian, and recording artist. He was regarded as one of the pacesetters of modern hip hop music in Nigeria. He was notable for using his music to speak against poverty, corruption, bad governance and societal ills in Nigeria.

