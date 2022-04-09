Sounds and sights of Best of Lagos Fam Tour 2022

Lagos State government through its Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has continued to blaze the trail when it comes to putting its tourism on the global map as can be seen from a number of structures and infrastructure as well as policy put in place that are devoted to the development and promotion of tourism in the state. The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, has over the years taken a lead role in this regard and left no one in doubt as to where her passion and loyalty lies. She has greatly showed how perceptive and receptive she is in taking initiatives that will better grow and promote tourism, driving the process to its logical end with her team. She again last week demonstrated this commitment when she took her drive for tourism, in conjunction with the Special Adviser to the governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Solomon Bonu, and the newly appointed Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs. Oyinade Nathan-Marsh and other collaborators, a notch higher by embarking on a three day tour of the state. It was an epoch making famaliarisation tour across the five divisions of the state with members of the state House of Assembly, tourism stakeholders across the state, with both the Vice President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Victor Kolade and the Coordinator of FTAN Lagos chapter, Ime Udo, spare heading the stakeholders representation while Ikechi Uko of Akwaaba African Travel Market provided the technical support. Akinbile-Yusuf has in a press release prior to the tour stated that: ‘‘The tour, which is in response to call by different tourism stakeholders to further expose the tourism assets of the state to both local and international tourists, will start from Ikeja Division and end at Ikorodu Division. ‘‘This tour will afford the ministry the opportunity to accelerate conversation with relevant individuals and institutions for partnership opportunities in implementing the tourism master plan and creating an enabling environment for investors in line with the cardinal objectives and strategic developmental vision of Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES Agenda.’’ She further noted that: ‘‘At each of the division, there will be engagement with tourism stakeholders on how to further harness the various tourism potentials domiciled in the various divisions for economic growth and for the benefits of the residents as a whole.’’ Therefore, from the onset it was clear that this was not just your normal tour but something that was conceived not only to expose the stakeholders to the assets and developmental strides of the state but also allows for engagement by both the public and private sector as to how best to drive the process of transforming the state into a thriving tourism enclave.

Ikeja Division

The three days tour commenced on Wednesday March 30 with a tour of some strategic assets in the state, with Ndubuisi Kanu Park in Alausa, Ikeja as the take off point. By 9.59am the team led by the commissioner headed out of the park into the city with the New Afrika Shrine as the first point of call. Devoid of its usual bursting mien and high octave activities at the time of visit, it no doubt held out its magical and mystery élan especially for many of the people visiting for the first time. They were struck by its nature and the promises that it held out for them and their businesses. The team was received by the manager of the facility, Sunday Essien, who introduced the team to the various aspects of the facilities, its services as well as its historicity and that of the progenitor of the shrine, legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti, the late Afrobeat king. The fears, doubts and mystery that once held many back from conducting tours to the facility were addressed as they were exposed to the entrails of the shrine and told of how safe and secured it is for everyone, particularly tourists and that they were welcome to add it to their tour itinerary and would be warmly received whenever they visit with their crew. The first stakeholders’ engagement of the day was held at the shrine with one of Nigerian promoters in the entertainment industry, Edi Lawani, delivering a concise and insightful paper on the theme; Reinforcing Lagos as the Entertainment Capital of Africa. He spoke on the nexus between entertainment and tourism and the possibility of making Lagos the entertainment capital of Africa, for which it is truly prime. The next stop was Ikeja Bus Terminal where the controller of the terminal, Balogun Jarvis, received the team and gave a brief of its facilities services. Formally commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018, the terminal is primed to process over 10, 000 passengers daily but its presently process about 6, 000 passengers daily, covering about 10 routes. According to Jarvis, dedicated service for tourists is available on request and within the next couple of months, the services, especially the safety and security of the passengers, would further be improved when its Intelligence Transport System (ITS) becomes functional.

Later in the day, the team moved over to Oshodi Transport Interchange (OTI), where it was enthralled by the sophisticated structure and diverse services provided by the interchange, which according to the management is designed as the hub of land transportation in the state.

Though it is yet to be fully operational as work is still ongoing to complete the project and activate its full capacity, however, any visitor familiar with the Oshodi terrain, particularly the spot being occupied by the OTI, will be amazed by the wonder that it has become and you would not be out of place to describe the present development as a wonder and commendation to the power of visionary leadership and commitment to development. The short video clip introducing the OTI aptly conveyed the message of the transformation that has taken place there. First, its brings to your conscientiousness the faded history of the place; crime infested and criminal den that it was as well as the hub of transport clumsiness but now transformed into a world class transport system. It tells you that ‘this is not Heathrow,’ and ‘this is not Dubai.’ But that ‘this is Lagos’ and you are welcomed to Oshodi Transport Interchange, a wonder and revelation to the world of transport. Hopefully, tourists and other users of the place would find solace and joy here as they would be overwhelmed by the structural engineering, the awesome inspiring edifice; exuding sophistication, of the interchange.

Lagos Division

Of the three selected sites; City Mall, J.K Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History and Freedom Park, in Lagos Division, only two sites were visited. The first stop was J. K. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, which is still under construction, where the team was led on tour of the centre by Damilare Ojewole, who is a representative of Studio Imagine Simply Architecture, the principal consultant to the state government on the project. The centre was originally built in 1928 and served as high spot for recreation, entertainment and cultural tourism promotion. It once had the Pec Theatre among others. Reconstruction of the complex started in 2018 and it is billed to be completed in August this year. Some of the service points include: Reception area, museum for art and craft, seat out and outdoor areas, swimming pool for both adults and children, restaurants, offices, orientation theatre, seminar rooms and library. The next stop was Freedom Park on Broad Street, where the team was received by its Chief Executive Officer, Theo Lawson, who is also the principal designer and builder of the historic park that once served as a colonial prison and recently transformed into a leisure park that has become the nerve centre of rich entertainment in the city. The second stakeholders’ engagement was held with Lawson as guest speaker, on the theme; The positioning of Lagos as the arts and culture centre of Africa. He spoke on the uniqueness of Lagos, especially the Island or Isale Eko, positing that with the level of infrastructure development and other features that the city qualifies for the status of the culture capital of Africa, however, a lot still need to be done for this to be fully realised.

Badagry Division

Done with Freedom Park’s event, the team headed to Five Cowries Ferry Terminal in Falomo, Ikoyi onward Badagry for the next leg of the tour. Badagry was primed and ready, as it was in celebration mood for the team, which disembarked at the private jetty at 02 after over one hour smooth ride on Lagos waters. High points of the tour included visit to the Vlekete Slave Market complex housing the renovated slave market shade, newly constructed Badagry Slave Market Museum, which according to Mr. Funmi Fadipe, who conducted the tour, is the first slave museum in Africa and the second bilingual museum in Africa. Other sites visited were the National Commission for Museum and Monuments and Lagos Theatre where the third stakeholders’ engagement was held, with one of Nigeria’s internationally acclaimed tour guide, Anago James Akeem Osho, who delivered a paper on; Reinventing Lagos as the prime destination for the African Diaspora. His presentation was quite stimulating, incisive and thought provoking, with the conclusion that Lagos is seen as home by African Diaspora as many of them want to come home but it is up to Lagos State government to latch onto this and make it a real home for them. The visit ended on a resounding note with an encounter with an Indian, Deepak Kamatu of the adventures of Armstrong, an overland tourist and biker, who is on tour of Africa, at the museum in company of some of his Nigerian bikers led by Kelvin. He spoke glowingly of Nigeria and of his experience, which further demonstrated the essence of the tour. Also was the encounter with some school children and other visitors to the museum.

Eti – Osa Division

The only major attraction visited in this division was Nike Art Gallery, with the matriarch of the gallery and Nigerian art, Chief (Mrs.) Nike Okudaye, attired in her traditional beaded, flowering and flowing adire gown that has become her trademark, conducting the tour of the gallery, which warehouses over 25, 000 art works of different hues and colours. It was a pleasant moment of discovering for many who were excited by the enchanting feature and richness as well as the diverse nature of the gallery, which over the years is noted to be one of the most visited sites in the state by visitors of all shades, including government officials.

Epe Division

The team arrived Epe at night after the exciting and fun filled time out at the Nike Art Gallery and was received by the chairperson of the council, Princess Surah Animashaun and her team. After dinner, the team was hosted to a night party at the poolside with a live band serenading and enlivening the cold night. The highpoint of the visit was the reception at the palace of the Oloja of Epe Land, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun. Excited by the visit, the traditional ruler expressed his delight and appreciation to the organisers and impressed on them the various tourist assets of the community while appealing to them to market the assets, with a call to the state government to continue with its development of the community for the benefits of all. According to him: “Epe is an ancient town with interesting history and beautiful culture, I want you all as tourism operators to help us market our assets. “We also look forward to having investors around, we promise to provide the enabling environment for all forms of businesses to thrive.’’ The tour concluded with stakeholders’ engagement with the Chief Executive Officer of Wakanow, Mr. Bayo Adedeji, speaking on; Exploiting the aquatic blessings of Lagos for tourism growth at Lagos Theatre, Epe. Thereafter the team headed for Ikorodu town through the Epe – Ikorodu axis.

Ikorodu Division

The first port of call was Oshodi Art Gallery, where the Chief Execu-tive Officer of the gallery, Dr. Paul Oshodi, conducted a tour of the massive gallery with quite impressive collections of art works of different hues. For a consummate art patron, this is a must visit gallery for the best of Nigerian and African art work and crafts. The last port of call in Ikorodu was the palace of the traditional ruler, were the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, played host to the team. He gave a brief detail of the town, its development, economic and tourism potentials while urging the state government to pay more attention to developing the town because of its importance as a gateway community. “Please, we seek your assistance to build chalets, recreation centres, five star hotels and other infrastructure that can attract tourists to Ikorodu community,’’ pleaded the traditional, while adding that: “We have the land already and we will give every support needed on our part, and you know this will also create employment opportunities for our youths. “We don’t want to be only known for our festivals but to be known for all forms of tourism. By the time we are done with these tourism infrastructures, we will calendarise our tourism activities so that tourists can plan their time to visit Ikorodu during their choice tourist activity.’’ The engagement with the traditional ruler was also quite engaging and it was a befitting end to the three days packed and exciting tour that for many was a discovering, stimulating and revealing as well as rewarding experience, having to feast on the sights and sounds of Lagos and explore its different arteries both on road and water.

Endnote

Akinbile-Yusuf and her team has with the successful conduct of the three days epoch making tour, set the course of tourism in the state on a different plane as this ‘mustard seed’ is expected to germinate, grow and yield benefits to both the government and the people as well as the owners of tourism businesses. But for this to happen, the seed needs more tendering, which is usually the cross of the matter. Lagos is a niche market and it is left for both the private and public sector to play their roles in the equation so as to create the much desire jobs and wealth that the commissioner so much harped on all through the different stops.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...