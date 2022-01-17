Politics

Sources: APC to pick zoning panel on Wednesday — ahead of convention       

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will set up a zoning committee on Wednesday ahead of its planned convention, TheCable understands.

All eyes are on the ruling party on where it would zone its national offices as this may give an indication of what region would produce the presidential candidate.

If the chairmanship is zoned to the north, that may be the clearest indication yet that the presidency will go to the south.

A source privy to the information said the ruling party is considering February 26 as the date of the convention.

TheCable also understands that President Muhammadu Buhari would be briefed after the APC Caretaker Committee led by Mai Mala Buni, Yobe Governor, picks the zoning panel.

The convention has generated controversy in the ranks of the ruling party.

While many party members — especially APC governors — have insisted that the convention be held soon, other party members such as Orji Uzor Kalu, senate chief whip, have called for it to be postponed to a later month.

Kalu had argued that there are issues in the party across the country that need to be addressed before the convention is held.

Most of the states that the APC control have completed ward, LGA and state congresses — a prerequisite for the convention.

Zamfara, which has party factions, is among the few APC states that have not conducted all the levels of congresses.

The party is expected to have a National Working Committee (NWC) at the end of the convention.

Buni has been in charge of the party since June 2020 when the national executive committee (NEC) dissolved the NWC led by Adams Oshiomhole, former APC National Chairman.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Atrocious activities of herdsmen not ethnic matter

Posted on Author Igboneku Ogazimorah

Various sentiments have been expressed on the current atrocious activities of herdsmen around the country and its impact of national security. Today, these activities have become so destructive that the herdsmen have been identified as one of the most destructive groups around the world.   Unfortunately, some bigots from Northern Nigeria have given ethnic colouration […]
Politics

CNPP to Lawan: Your advice on external borrowing belated

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has described as belated and a clear sign of the level of incompetence and lack of foresight in and around the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, the advice by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan for reduction in borrowing to fund annual budgets. This is as the umbrella body of […]
Politics

CAMA bill: Reps, CSOs hail presidential assent

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM

President Muhammadu Buhari’s signing into law of the CAMA bill has been applauded by the legislature and other stakeholders. PHILIP NYAM reports On August 7, President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the companies and Allied Matters Act (amendment) bill, (CAMA), 2020. The action of the president generated a lot of reaction with most stakeholders commending […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica