South Africa advises Nigeria on defection by politicians

The South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Thamsanqa Dennis Mseleku, has advocated for a solution to the nation’s frequent defection of politicians from one political party to another. Mseleku, who spoke when he visited the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, said South Africa was experiencing such problems until it removed carpet crossing from her constitution. He said Nigeria and South Africa must come together to save the continent, adding that; “There is no hope for the continent if the two countries fail to work together.”

The high commissioner advised that Nigeria should find a way of stabilising her democracy and stem frequent defection of politicians from their parties. Secondus, however, said Nigeria had a lot to learn from South Africa in the conduct of free, fair and credible elections, which he said was one of the biggest challenges of democracy in the country.

The PDP national chairman in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr. Ike Abonyi, said the biggest problem facing Nigeria was in the area of insecurity. “Nigeria is distressed as a result of the security challenges; we need help from anybody who can help in ideas and other logistics to bring peace in the land,” he said. He commended the South Africa government, particularly President Cyril Ramaphosa, for the uncommon interest shown in Nigeria’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala that led to her victory at the contest for the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Director General.

