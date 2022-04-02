South Africa announces hosting rights for 20 international events

South Africa has continued to extend its leadership globally on the MICE as it has secured hosting rights to at least 20 different events spanning the year 2027. According to a report by Voyagesafriq, the events covers both regional and international events billed for be staged at different centres across the country.

This development was disclosed by the Chief Convention Officer of South Africa National Convention Bureau (SANCB), Amanda Kotze- Nhlapo, stating that the country had managed to win that number of events out of 66 that it bided for so far. “For the financial year, we bid for 66 regional and international events between 2022 and 2027, and of those, we’ve already won 20. And the potential of those 66 events is one billion rand if we convert all of them and also 13, 000 delegates,” she stated. She stated that the opportunity MICE offers tourists to visit the country underscores the significance of MICE to tourism.

“I keep on saying that’s why I love and am passionate about this industry, this sector of the tourism industry-is that it is a future industry, because we fill up the pipeline. You know, you have people up to 2027 that you know will come,” Amanda said. Kotze-Nhlapo added that bidding towns need to meet a set of criteria that is linked to the international bidding process. “We are trying to get them to host international meetings that fit their town. If the town can meet the criteria, [the SANCB] will support you,” she added.

