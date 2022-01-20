Sports

South Africa fans mock Ghana after disgraceful exit

South Africa fans went into overdrive after Ghana’ crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations group stage for the first time in 16-years, claiming the country’s “ancestors worked overtime to bring karma’ to the West African nation. The Black Stars succumbed to minnows Comoros 3-2 to exit the group stage of the tournament for the first time since 2006. There was little support for Ghana in South Africa following the Black Stars’ controversial World Cup qualifier win over the Bafana Bafana. Ghana was the top Twitter trend in SA on Tuesday night as many local fans claimed the loss to Comoros was karma.

They claimed Ghana had disrespected teams over the last few years and were finally being served humble pie. “Ghana’s elimination from AFCON is only part 1 of the Karma. Part 2 will be them loosing the play offs seeing them not qualify for the World Cup at all, only then shall the Lords work shall be complete,” Donaldo Jnr wrote on his Twitter handle (@DanielTshifhiwa) “It when comes to Ghana, South Africans ancestors understood the assignment. Ghana has and must suffer,” Koalane Motaung said on Twitter

. Dlamini wrote: “Hahahaha our ancestors have been working overtime Ghana is out!” Another fan, Rox, with the handle @ RoxRonza said: “3-2 Ghana thought they are going to qualify but the God of South Africa said “they must safa” Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign came to a humiliating end on Tuesday as they were beaten 3-2 by debutants Comoros Islands at Garoua’s Roumde Adjia Stadium to finish bottom of Group C with just a single point. El Fardou Ben Mohamed scored Comoros’ first ever goal at the continental finals before Ahmed Mogni added a second just past the hour-mark. Goals from Richmond Boakye and Alexander Djiku levelled the game up for Ghana, but Mogni grabbed a winner for the tiny island nation with five minutes remaining.

 

