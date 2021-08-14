South Africa names Lindiwe Sisulu new tourism minister

South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has named Lindiwe Nonceba Sisulu, as the country’s new minister of tourism following a cabinet reshuffle last week. While Fish Mahlalela is the deputy minister. Sisulu takes over from Mmanoloko Kubayi.

Sisulu is from the political family of late Walter Sisulu, one of the icons of African National Congress (ANC) and freedom fighters. Before her new posting, she has served as minister, Human Settlements, Water, and Sanitation between May 30, 2019 and August 5, 2021; minister, International Relations and Cooperation between February 27, 2018 and May 25, 2019 and minister, Human Settlements of the Republic of South Africa between May 26, and February 26, 2018.

She has also held different positions and had serve in the country’s parliament since 1994. Sisulu is a member of the National Executive Committee of the African National Con- gress (ANC) and a member of the National Working Committee of the ANC. She was a trustee of the South African Democracy Education Trust; trustee of the Albertina and Walter Sisulu Trust; and a member of the Board of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

