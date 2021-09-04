South Africa to host travel and tourism summit

The Department of Tourism and South African Tourism have announced the hosting of the first ever Africa’s Travel and Tourism Summit, which is scheduled to hold between September 20 and 21 The summit according to SA Tourism, aims to be a catalyst for engagement on the current state of tourism on the African continent.

Taking into account challenges facing the global tourism industry, Africa’s Travel and Tourism Summit will, through various sessions gather the key players in sector across the private and public fronts to share insights and ideas on how to explore collaborative efforts that can lead to recovery. Some of the areas of engagements include: Aviation, innovation, technology, health and safety protocols currently in place for COVID-19 and the continent’s position on post COVID-19. According to SA Tourism Acting Chief Executive Officer, Sthembiso Dlamini, African continent is resilient, therefore this Summit is important as it will contribute towards picking up the momentum within the sector, as it works towards an inclusive recovery.

“The COVID-19 pandemic may have dealt tourism, business and leisure tourism, a heavy blow, but we are now in the recovery phase, and a summit of this nature is critical in ensuring that we are aligned as a continent whilst reigniting the tourism industry,” says Dlamini. The two days summit will be hosted in a hybrid format, with delegates having the option of attending virtually, or at identified venues across South Africa, or at three additional locations on across the African continent, pending COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

All venues will have COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place. “We have opted for the hybrid format in order for us, as a continent, to lead the way in demonstrating how tourism can be enjoyed safely whilst adhering to health protocols. It is important that we are diligent in reigniting the sector, as it contributes significantly to the African economy,” explained Dlamini. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Tourism and South African Tourism were not able to host the MICE-focused Meetings Africa and leisure-focused Africa’s Travel Indaba 2021 editions which usually take place in February and May annually. While Africa’s Travel and Tourism Summit should not be seen as a replacement, it does provide a platform to showcase the African continent’s leisure tourism offerings and business event capabilities.

“In the absence of Africa’s Travel Indaba in 2020 and 2021, Africa’s Travel and Tourism Summit is an innovative initiative for promoting intra-Africa tourism and also for sharing insights into the “state of readiness” for South Africa and the rest Africa to welcome the world during and post-COVID-19 pandemic,” says Kwakye Donkor, CEO, Africa Tourism Partners. Adding that: “I commend South African Tourism and the South African National Convention Bureau, for once again, showing commitment and leadership in tourism promotion across the continent. It will be so great to meet traditional and emerging trade partners again during the Summit. Well done to Team South Africa Tourism! We look forward to a very fruitful Summit.” Dlamini also discloses that the summit will act as a think tank for the continent, creating a platform for Africa’s tourism leaders to create solutions for Africa and contribute to global solutions for the industry. Committed to ongoing transformation and development of the South African tourism industry, Africa’s Travel and Tourism Summit will feature a dedicated day to empower SMMEs in the sector on September 19, as a precursor to the summit. The event will be open to delegates from all countries.

