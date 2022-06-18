South Africa Tourism names Ndlovu chief operating officer

South Africa Tourism (SA Tourism) has announced the appointment of Ms. Nomasonta Ndlovu as its new chief operating officer. She is to formally assume office on July 1. Ndlovu presently works with Transnet as executive manager, Tourism, Heritage and Hospitality, a position she has served in since November 2020.

She has vast experience in marketing operations, brand management, communications, stakeholder management and media relations. The new SA Tourism COO has also held various leadership positions in the tourism sector including Global Manager Business Tourism; when she previously worked at SA Tourism between 2008 and 2012, before joining the City of Tshwane as strategic executive director communications, Marketing and Events. Before moving to Transnet, Ndlovu was at the helm of the Limpopo Tourism Agency as the chief executive officer.

A well-respected public speaker, content creator and opinion leader in the tourism industry, she also mentors aspiring young tourism professionals. Acting Chief Executive Officer of SA Tourism, Themba Khumalo, speaks on the appointment of Ndlovu, saying: “Our plans for the recovery of the tourism sector are well underway. As we move towards ensuring that we achieve this goal for our organisation and the greater tourism sector, it is important that we have strong leadership at SA Tourism. ‘‘I am thrilled to welcome Nomasonto back to SA Tourism. Given her experience and expertise, I am confident that her extensive knowledge will be invaluable and will help SA Tourism achieve its mandate. I wish her every success in her new role at SA Tourism.’’

While Ndlovu says of her appointment that: “The time to re-engineer the global positioning of South Africa and the rest of the African continent has come, and should be led by SA Tourism. It is time for the re-birth of the industry and the recalibration of the people in the sector and I am looking forward to being a part of this.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...