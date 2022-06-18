Travel & Tourism

South Africa Tourism names Ndlovu chief operating officer

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

South Africa Tourism (SA Tourism) has announced the appointment of Ms. Nomasonta Ndlovu as its new chief operating officer. She is to formally assume office on July 1. Ndlovu presently works with Transnet as executive manager, Tourism, Heritage and Hospitality, a position she has served in since November 2020.

She has vast experience in marketing operations, brand management, communications, stakeholder management and media relations. The new SA Tourism COO has also held various leadership positions in the tourism sector including Global Manager Business Tourism; when she previously worked at SA Tourism between 2008 and 2012, before joining the City of Tshwane as strategic executive director communications, Marketing and Events. Before moving to Transnet, Ndlovu was at the helm of the Limpopo Tourism Agency as the chief executive officer.

A well-respected public speaker, content creator and opinion leader in the tourism industry, she also mentors aspiring young tourism professionals. Acting Chief Executive Officer of SA Tourism, Themba Khumalo, speaks on the appointment of Ndlovu, saying: “Our plans for the recovery of the tourism sector are well underway. As we move towards ensuring that we achieve this goal for our organisation and the greater tourism sector, it is important that we have strong leadership at SA Tourism. ‘‘I am thrilled to welcome Nomasonto back to SA Tourism. Given her experience and expertise, I am confident that her extensive knowledge will be invaluable and will help SA Tourism achieve its mandate. I wish her every success in her new role at SA Tourism.’’

While Ndlovu says of her appointment that: “The time to re-engineer the global positioning of South Africa and the rest of the African continent has come, and should be led by SA Tourism. It is time for the re-birth of the industry and the recalibration of the people in the sector and I am looking forward to being a part of this.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Adults-only Circa Resort and Casino opens

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Located in historic Downtown Las Vegas, the 1.25 million-square-foot Circa Resort and Casino, the first adults only casino resort, which opened to the public last month, will pay homage to the city’s Golden Era through vintage design, nods to Vegas history and old-school service, while capitalizing on future Las Vegas trends and high-tech advancements to […]
Travel & Tourism

White rage versus Black rage (2)

Posted on Author Yinka Opalaye

• How to deal with anger Regarding profiling and making that judgemental call on the African – American lady at the bank, I was wrong on all fronts especially because I was judging from an uninformed viewpoint. Regrettably, ignorance is not an excuse, however, this is exactly how White rage works. My action was quite […]
Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR, Akperan Orshi Poly sign pact on capacity building

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Akperan Orshi Polytechnic, Yandev, Benue State, which is aimed at capacity building. At the MoU signing ceremony, which held recently at Yandev campus of the poly, the Director General, NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, who led members of his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica