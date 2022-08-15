South Africa Visa Application Centres resume services in two cities for the convenience of Nigerian nationals

Effective 13 July 2022, South Africa Visa Application Centres in Lagos and Port Harcourt have resumed operations for the convenience of Nigerian nationals residing in these locations.

Applicants can now visit South Africa Visa Application Centres in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt for all visa categories at the following operational timings (except all public holidays): Monday to Friday from 8 AM to 3 PM.

South Africa is a key destination for Nigerian nationals for business, holidays, visiting friends and relatives, education and medical care.

To book their appointments based on their purpose of visit to South Africa at a Centre closer to their location, applicants can visit the company ‘s website.

Mr. Hariprasad Viswanathan, Head- Sub-Saharan Africa for VFS Global, noted, “Our South Africa Visa Application Centres in Lagos and Port Harcourt are now fully operational effective 13 July 2022 for all Nigerian nationals seeking a visa to South Africa. Please adhere to the precautionary measures established at our Centres for their safety and that of our employees. Applicants who wish to avoid visiting public places can also use optional services, such as courier service for passport pass-back, so they do not have to visit the Visa Application Centre twice.”

Some key features (optional for greater convenience) at the centres for added comfort and convenience to enhance the overall experience of applicants include:

Premium Lounge facility for more personalised service at the Visa Application Centre, 24/7 Customer support through our call centre, email communication

Courier service facility for delivery of passport to your doorstep. Photocopy services for submitting high-quality copies of your key documents. SMS service facility to track your application.

VFS Global has a long-standing relationship with the Republic of South Africa since 2010. Currently, they service the Department of Home Affairs through a network of 45 Visa Application Centres in 18 countries

