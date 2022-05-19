Business

South African central bank eyes digital currency

A digital rand in South Africa could cut the high cost of cross-border payments for banks but its introduction is still a few years away, South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Deputy Governor, Kuben Naidoo, has said, according to Reuters. The news agency, however, reported him as saying that regulation of crypto assets is in the offing and might come into force within nine to 15 months. It costs 13% of a transaction to remit money from South Africa to another country, more than double the average of the Group of 20 (G20) leading global economies, according to a 2021 World Bank report. Some countries are planning to introduce eversions of traditional currency, known as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and are studying how the underlying technology could be used.

 

