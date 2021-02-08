Business

South African regulator issues warning on cryptocurrencies

South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has issued a “health warning” on crypto assets, after receiving a large number complaints from South Africans who have lost their savings through crypto-related investments, the online medium, Moneyweb, reported at the weekend.

 

In a statement, the FSCA said: “As a result, if something goes wrong, you’re unlikely to get your money back and will have no recourse against anyone.”

 

Crypto-assets – also called cryptocurrencies – are digital representations of value that are not issued by a central bank. Crypto-related investments are not regulated by the FSCA, though draft proposals for regulation were issued last year which would bring cryptos under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (Fais) Act.

 

According to the FSCA, the following risks are associated with crypto-related investments: Crypto investment firms may be  overstating the likely payouts, or understating the risks; investing in crypto assets, or investments and lending linked to them is high risk and those who participate should be prepared to lose all their money; there’s no guarantee that crypto assets can be converted back to cash, which puts investors at the mercy of market supply and demand and the price of crypto assets is determined by market sentiment, making it extremely volatile. Multi-level marketing and Ponzi schemes  are able to exploit fears of being left out, which draws in new investors, so further driving up the price of highly volatile assets.

 

The FSCA said it was working with the Intergovernmental Fintech Working Group (IFWG) to better understand and regulate “where appropriate,” crypto assets in South Africa. Last Friday, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directed all deposit money banks (DMBs), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) and Other Financial Institutions (OFls) to close accounts used for crypto currency operations.

 

In a circular pasted on its website, the apex bank urged all financial institutions “to identify persons and/or entities transacting in or operating crypto currency exchanges within their systems and ensure that such accounts are closed immediately.”

 

It warned that any financial institution that breached the directive risks severe regulatory sanctions.

