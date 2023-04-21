South African Tourism celebrates Hugh Masekela’s induction into Ertegun Hall of Fame

South African Tourism in collaboration with the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation, celebrated the legendary jazz musician, Hugh Masekela, at an event held at Dizzy’s Club at Jazz at Lincoln Centre. The event honoured Masekela’s contributions to jazz music and his impact on South Africa as a cultural destination. Speaking about the event, Themba Khumalo, Acting Chief Executive Officer of South African Tourism, said, “We are honoured to pay tribute to the late Hugh Masekela, a true icon of jazz music and a cultural ambassador for South Africa. His music continues to inspire and captivate audiences around the world. ‘‘His legacy lives on through the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation. We are proud to celebrate his induction into the Ertegun Hall of Fame and highlight the unique cultural offerings of South Africa as a must-visit destination for travellers seeking enriching experiences.”
