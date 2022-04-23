Travel & Tourism

South Africa’s beaches see tourism halted over massive floods

The damage caused by the floods represents an enormous setback for South African beach resorts that still haven’t fully rebounded from Covid. And as scientists predict storms will worsen along the Indian Ocean in coming decades, those destinations will continue to face weather-related hurdles in their recovery-Rashaad Jorden After two years of the Covid-19 pandemic keeping tourists away, South African resorts along the popular eastern Indian Ocean coastline were hoping for a bumper Easter weekend, this is according toa report by Skift.

But torrential rain last week triggered floods and mudslides, killing more than 440 people, knocking out power and water supplies and covering the beaches in and around the main port city of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal province, with debris. Some hotels had a third of bookings cancelled and others were forced to close during what is normally the second-busiest time of the year.

Provincial authorities say they were expecting around 360,000 arrivals, but got less than half of that. Tourism remains a big employer in a country with over 30% unemployment. “Coming out of COVID-19 we needed the tourists back, we were getting there, but these rains caused havoc,” financial planner, Eugene Naidu, told Reuters in his wrecked holiday home in the town of Umdloti, near Durban, where the walls were smeared with waisthigh mud. Africa’s southeastern coast is on the front line of seaborne storm systems that are being worsened by global warming, as it pushes up temperatures in the Indian Ocean, and scientists predict storms will get much worse in coming decades.

 

