South Atlantic Petroleum Futures Tennis serves-off tomorrow

The second edition of the South Atlantic Petroleum (Sapetro) Junior Tennis Championship is set to start at the prestigious Lagos Lawn Tennis Club.

A statement from the International Tennis Academy (ITA), organisers of the championship, said the competition will feature boys and girls 10s, 12s, 14s and 16s to further consolidate the transition plan from one age group to the other.

The ITA said the Sapetro Junior Tennis Championship is now one of the marquee junior events in the country and players like Ohunene Yakubu 14, and Ganiyu Mubarak 15, winners in the last edition, have used it as a springboard to transit to the seniors.

“The tournament is expected to ignite emerging rivalries in the boys 12s between Chidubem Amasiani, Murewa Egbeyemi and Malcolm Osaji and in the girls 12s between Lorelay Holzendoff, Ndidi Osaji and Ndifreke Benjamin.

The tournament is scheduled to end on Saturday, August 27 with a grand finale where the Executive Vice Chairman of Sapetro, Senator Daisy Danjuma, will be the guest of honour.

