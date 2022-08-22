Sports

South Atlantic Petroleum Futures Tennis serves-off tomorrow

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The second edition of the South Atlantic Petroleum (Sapetro) Junior Tennis Championship is set to start at the prestigious Lagos Lawn Tennis Club.

 

A statement from the International Tennis Academy (ITA), organisers of the championship, said the competition will feature boys and girls 10s, 12s, 14s and 16s to further consolidate the transition plan from one age group to the other.

 

The ITA said the Sapetro Junior Tennis Championship is now one of the marquee junior events in the country and players like Ohunene Yakubu 14, and Ganiyu Mubarak 15, winners in the last edition, have used it as a springboard to transit to the seniors.

 

“The tournament is expected to ignite emerging rivalries in the boys 12s between Chidubem Amasiani, Murewa Egbeyemi and Malcolm Osaji and in the girls 12s between Lorelay Holzendoff, Ndidi Osaji and Ndifreke Benjamin.

 

The tournament is scheduled to end on Saturday, August 27 with a grand finale where the Executive Vice Chairman of Sapetro, Senator Daisy Danjuma, will be the guest of honour.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Africa’s fastest man, Olusoji Fasuba: My love for Nigeria made me join British Navy instead of REPRESENTING another country

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Sentiments, mistrust reign among athletes -Fasuba   Africa’s 100m record holder, Olusoji Fasuba, in a recent interview monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, explains how missing out of the gold medal at the 2006 World Championships propelled him to the title two years later as he remained the only African to have achieved such feat. Excerpts…   […]
Sports

Costa Rica 2022: Falconets arrive Douala for clash with Cameroon’s Lionesses

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s U20 Girls, Falconets will fly into the city of Douala on Thursday ahead of a FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, fourth round, first leg encounter against their Cameroonian counterparts, scheduled for Saturday, January 22 at the Stade Japoma. This fixture, being the penultimate round of the qualification series, is guaranteed to produce fireworks in […]
Sports

US Open: Queen praises Raducanu’s ‘outstanding’ performance

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Queen led the congratulations to Emma Raducanu after the 18-year-old clinched the US Open title with a stunning victory in New York. Raducanu beat fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 to end Britain’s 44-year wait for a women’s Grand Slam singles champion, reports the BBC. “I send my congratulations to you on your […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica