South East 4th Under-15/21 tennis championship kicks off in Enugu

The 4th Regional Under- 15/21 Youth Tennis Tournament for the five South East states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo kicked off at the Enugu Sports Club, on Monday.

The tournament, the fourth in a row, is being sponsored by sports philanthropist, Prince (Sir) Victor Uwakwe.

At the opening ceremony, Uwakwe said the gesture was his contribution to youth development as well as a way of keeping the youths busy and enabling them to make a career in tennis.

He noted, “In the last four years, I have been sponsoring the championship with the support of Enugu State Tennis Association and Enugu Sports Club.

I’m a tennis player myself and it’s my earnest interest to develop young men. I’m also a professional in my own right; overall my desire is to impact something positive to the society”.

The sports philanthropist said the summer championship, which will effectively span from Monday 20th to Saturday 25th September, 2021, has received tremendous support from the five South East states, through their continued participation.

