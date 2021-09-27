Sports

South East 4th Under-15/21 tennis championship kicks off in Enugu

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU Comment(0)

The 4th Regional Under- 15/21 Youth Tennis Tournament for the five South East states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo kicked off at the Enugu Sports Club, on Monday.

 

The tournament, the fourth in a row, is being sponsored by sports philanthropist, Prince (Sir) Victor Uwakwe.

 

At the opening ceremony, Uwakwe said the gesture was his contribution to youth development as well as a way of keeping the youths busy and enabling them to make a career in tennis.

 

He noted, “In the last four years, I have been sponsoring the championship with the support of Enugu State Tennis Association and Enugu Sports Club.

 

I’m a tennis player myself and it’s my earnest interest to develop young men. I’m also a professional in my own right; overall my desire is to impact something positive to the society”.

 

The sports philanthropist said the summer championship, which will effectively span from Monday 20th to Saturday 25th September, 2021, has received tremendous support from the five South East states, through their continued participation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

3SC on shooting spree in NNL

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

With several years in the Nigeria National League, Shooting Stars of Ibadan are poised to gain promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League. The Ibadan soccer lord have failed on two occasions at the last minute but it looks like the team will likely secure the elusive promotion this time around. Shooting Stars started the […]
Sports

Muamba: Eriksen’s toughest battle on road to recovery will be mental

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Bolton Wanderers midfielder Fabrice Muamba said Christian Eriksen’s collapse brought back painful memories of his own cardiac arrest and that the Dane’s toughest challenge in recovering from the incident will be a mental one. Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest after he collapsed in the 42nd minute of Saturday’s Euro 2020 match against Finland […]
Sports

International athletes expected at Rite Foods’ sponsored Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the Bigi brand of Rite Foods powers the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon on Saturday, July 17, international athletes have indicated their interest in participating in the race which will also see Ijebu youths and local stars display their sports prowess. The marathoners, who have won medals at similar events, will take part in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica