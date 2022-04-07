South East agog as Second Niger Bridge nears completion

The Yuletide season is one that comes with attendant chaotic tale of waiting for hours without end along the Asaba- Onitsha express way and sometimes commuters pay the excruciating price of passing the night waiting for the long traffic to subside. Apparently, the cause of this tale of horror is the agelong River Niger bridge built in 1965 before the Nigeria Civil war by a French construction company known as Dumez.

Initial Problem

Similarly, the bridge had experienced problems as a result of activities of miscreants who visit the bridge at night to loot the bolts used in the construction of the bridge. That indeed necessitated the award of contract to Setraco company for the rehabilitation of the bridge to prevent possible collapse. Despite the rehabilitation, it however became instructive that Nigeria needs a second bridge in order to sustain that socio-economic link to the old Eastern region. Against this backdrop, the then regime of President Goodluck Jonathan, on 1st September, 2018, flagged off the construction of a second Niger bridge awarded to Julius Berger Construction company.

The Delay

However, the delay in the construction of the bridge had several colorations as it was said that the bridge had no drawing while another account had it that there was no funds to execute the contract. At the advent of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, the contract was reviewed and work commenced in earnest. Today, it has become a reality. The contract is in two phases which includes; the Onitsha-Owerri interchange cutting off the Onitsha main town from the Asaba end passing through Obosi and connecting Ozubulu down to Imo State.

Stakeholders speak

Just last week, the Minister of Finance, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, paid a visit to the project and confirmed that the project is 93 percent completed with the completion of the link between Asaba and Onitsha. “This is a very significant day in the life of this project; the second Niger Bridge and this is the most iconic project in the country at the initial cost of N205 billion.

“Today, we have been able to fund this project up to N157 billion and the significant thing today is that the two ends of the bridge have been linked up together and this is the final and finishing touch of the project “I can now report to Mr. President that I have seen where N175 billion spent on this project has gone to and this project has given jobs to more than 20, 000 persons and it would go a long way in easing traffic and also improve commerce, industry and economy of people in the South- East and South- South.

The project is being funded partly through the Presidential Infrastructural Development Fund (PIDF) which was created by Mr. President and managed by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA). “The PIDF is also being used to fund the Lagos-Ibadan expressway as well as the Abuja- Kaduna road”, the minister said. Also speaking on the project, Director, Nigerian Sovereign Investment Agancy (NISA), Mr. Uche Orji, noted that the project is being funded by the agency and the Federal Government, saying most of the funds came from the Abacha loot which was put to use in executing capital projects across the country.

“The NSIA brought some of its own capital and there was also an added capital and that was provided by the Federal Government and some of the capital was from the recovered Sanni Abacha loots. “So, as it stands today, it is partly the NSIA and the Federal Government that is the face of the project”, he said. Ever since the visit of the minister, there have been reactions from across the South- East over the project. Chief Chekwas Okorie, the founding National Chairman of the United Progressives Party UPP, told New Telegraph that those who supported the regime of Buhari has been vindicated adding that the South-East geopolitical zone deserves nothing less.

“You see the project is long overdue and we in the South- East salute Mr. President for this, for those who were being derided for supporting the regime of Buhari has been vindicated. “This is a project that the Peoples Democratic Party’s government used as a campaign bait to gain the vote of Ndigbo and the project was used to woo us, but they could not do it .

“Our people are happy with this development and this would go a long to increase development in our area and you know that with what we have now, our people would leverage on this to develop our place and investors would surely cash in on the project thereby having multiplier effect on our socioeconomic development of Igbo land”, he said. On his part, National Vice- President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke, said it is not only the second Niger bridge that Ndigbo needs, adding that there are other infrastructures that the Federal Government needs to address. He said: “While we express our happiness with the completion of the project, we also urge the Federal Government to also address the abandoned federal projects that are all over Igbo land .

“For us, it is a new dawn for commerce and industry in our land and I urge our businessmen to use the project as a stepping stone to improve on their business”. Member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, described the second Niger bridge as a great impetus for the growth of the South-East and South- South economy and also a relief for businessmen and women in the area. “If we sit down to take stuck of billions of naira lost by our people due to the use of the old bridge you would be shocked at the figure.

“Containers would be stranded for weeks without end and at the mercy of hoodlums who would capitalize on the delay to steal people’s goods and some tankers would fall due to bad road network. “But today, we have a better alternative in the second Niger bridge and a brand new road network to save our goods from being affected.

“From the link roads to the new bridge is also a sight for commercial activities and government should regulate and control the springing up of new commercial areas as well as housing estates that would come on stream in the future”, he said. Chief Mac Anthony Okoli, an importer based in Onitsha, told New Telegraph that the new bridge has brought so much relief to business men and women in the area. Honestly, the Federal Government has indeed done us proud with this bridge and those days of nightmare occasioned by the old bridge have become a thing of the past”, he noted. Apparently, the horror being faced every year during the festive season would certainly be a thing of history as the second Niger Bridge provides the much needed succor for commuters and other road users in the old Eastern region.

