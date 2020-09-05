South-East APC must resolve crisis before 2023, says Onu

Minister of Science and Technology, and leader of South- East zonal caucus of the ruling All progressives congress (APC), Dr. Ogbonanya Onu, has charged state chapters of the party still in crisis to embrace peace and dialogue in order to reposition the party and make it strong enough to win elections in the zone ahead of 2023. Onu said the party can’t make any meaningful headway in the region in an atmosphere of rancour and disunity.

He urged aggrieved party faithful in the geo – political zone, particularly Enugu State, which recently reconciled their differences, not to go back to the trenches, saying “you must sheath your sword for the interest and progress of our great party.’’

The minister spoke through a chieftain of APC and the immediate past National Vice-Chairman of the party in South- East, Mr. Emma Enukwu, in a goodwill massage to members of the Enugu State Executive Committee during their meeting in Enugu. Onu, who expressed regret that internal crisis had done serious harm to some of the state chapters of the party in the zone, said the region cannot record positive record in future elections, including 2023, if the house remains disunited.

He said: “For us to win elections, we must come together and work as a one big political family. And we must always make peace our watch word.” Enukwu, who was at the Enugu APC’s Secretariat with national officers of the party from the zone, as well as state chairmen, stated that APC has the capacity to wrestle power from states currently being governed by other opposition political parties in the region once they are united. He added: “I want to encourage us, let’s be using our brains and wisdom, because APC Enugu State has suffered enough crisis.

Let’s say no to anything called crisis again. We are happy to read in the papers that the crisis in Enugu has been resolved.” Members of the Enugu APC had during the meeting through a motion by a member of the executive council, Mr. Felix Ebubeagu, passed confidence vote on Onu, Chief Enukwu, Enugu State Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye and his colleagues, for their pragmatic and purposeful leadership. In a brief remark, Nwoye informed the APC leaders that the state chapter under his watch has reconciled all warring groups, adding that “we now have one united APC in our state.’’ He disclosed that following the development, a contact and mobilization committee headed by Comrade Adolphus Ude was recently set up by the council with a view to strengthen the party in the state, adding that APC is prepared to participate in the forthcoming House of Assembly bye – election in Isi Uzo Council Area of the state next month.

Like this: Like Loading...