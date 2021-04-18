Business

South-East breaks new grounds in rice production with digital mill

Mgbidi, Headquarters of Oru West Local Government Area, Imo State now hosts a 30 ton digital rice mill, the first of its kind in the state.

 

The digital mill, an establishment of Diva World Trading Services, makers of Diva Rice and other food related products, is now the main processing plant for Diva Rice. Mrs. Ifeyinwa Nnanna Mba, the CEO of the company who also hails from Mgbidi, said the mill will help in making the country self sufficient in rice production, as well as creating jobs.

 

Mba who disclosed that she has been into the rice business for many years, said she was motivated to set up the digital mill in Imo State because majority of South East rice dealers go outside the region to buy for the Eastern markets.

 

She noted that with the coming of the 30 tons diva digital rice mill, with further plans for expansion that already in place, rice farmers within the region now have available market waiting for their rice paddies. “We’ve been into the rice business since 2019 when the president stopped importation of rice into the country.

 

We started our milling from Benue State. We rented a mill in Benue State and we mill there. So, last year, 2020 I thought of setting up my own digital mill because the other one was rented and it wasn’t digital. So, I went home bought some land and started the construction of the mill that’s almost ready now.

 

“We’ve finished with the first stage of mill which is the main mill and administrative office. Now we’re starting the paddy storage session.

“The raw material for our rice is paddy. So getting the paddy storage session ready is part of the mill. Our mill is a 30 tons milling factory. “That gives us 25,000kg of rice daily. It has a five tons daily, digital boiler. It also has five tons rice dryer. “We’re very much open for business in the South East. If anybody wants his own company’s branded rice, they can simply get their branded bags, come to us, we’ll simply deliver without problems.

 

The person must not sell Diva Rice,” she said. Mba explained that the mill sources its raw materials, rice paddies (unprocessed rice) for the final production of well processed and packaged rice from local farmers across the South East and in the North. “We have contractors we buy paddies from.

 

They move it down to Mgbidi now for the mill. We buy mostly from the North and Abakiliki. I’ve also heard that paddies are in Anambra State and we’ll still go there to see whom to talk to.”

 

She further explained that the current wave of seriousness in local rice production is one of the determinant factors in the location of the mill, as it is important to locate the mill where paddies can easily be accessed.

 

“It’s important to have places to get paddies in enough quantity because that’s where it’s cheaper. If it’s not where you can readily access it, it’s actually expensive.

 

“We try to avoid that because it may make the end products to be costly for consumers. We already have our paddy suppliers.”

 

Mrs. Mba said the Diva World Trading Services mill currently gets from 200 tons and above paddies monthly, mills 30 tons daily, but plans to increase its production capacity in the middle of next year from 50-100 tons per day.

 

She said that people of the host community will form the majority of the mill’s workers, with few other spaces available for other people from the state.

