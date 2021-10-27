Sports

South-East football legends honour ANPF in Owerri

The South East Football Legends on Saturday bestowed its honour and recognition on the All Nigerian Football Players Union (ANFPU) in a ceremony that took place in Owerri, the state capital. In a statement made available to ANFPU Media Team, the event had in attendance top members of the South East Football Legends as well as ANFPU Board of Trustees Chairman/National Coordinator, Chikelue Iloenyosi and the General Secretary, Olisa Onuchukwu. Speaking at the event, Chikelue appreciated the gesture which he described as the best thing to happen to football players union in a long time. “I’m very much impressed with what you have done to recognize the new players union and our efforts to bring a new lease of life to Nigerian players and ex-players”. “This will no doubt give us more encouragement to carry out our responsibilities as a credible union to achieve success”.

