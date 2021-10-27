South-East football legends honour ANPF in Owerri

The South East Football Legends on Saturday bestowed its honour and recognition on the All Nigerian Football Players Union (ANFPU) in a ceremony that took place in Owerri, the state capital. In a statement made available to ANFPU Media Team, the event had in attendance top members of the South East Football Legends as well as ANFPU Board of Trustees Chairman/National Coordinator, Chikelue Iloenyosi and the General Secretary, Olisa Onuchukwu. Speaking at the event, Chikelue appreciated the gesture which he described as the best thing to happen to football players union in a long time. “I’m very much impressed with what you have done to recognize the new players union and our efforts to bring a new lease of life to Nigerian players and ex-players”. “This will no doubt give us more encouragement to carry out our responsibilities as a credible union to achieve success”.
Related Articles
Kaduna govt appoints NSML consultants for 2020 Marathon race
Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Nigeria’s leading sports marketing agency has been appointed as official consultants for the Kaduna Marathon. T he Kaduna Marathon, an event also tagged “Kaduna Runs” is slated for November will attract leading international marathon runners in a bid to strengthen the state’s position as a foremost sporting venue that has […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Edinson Cavani set to leave Man United
Edinson Cavani is increasingly likely to depart Manchester United during the summer transfer window, according to a report. The 34-year-old has enjoyed a relatively successful first year at Old Trafford, contributing six goals and two assists from 19 outings in the Premier League. However, it has been suggested for some time that the Uruguay […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Messi becomes football’s second billionaire
*Tops Ronaldo on Forbes’ Rich List News around football’s celebrated player, Lionel Messi has taken a positive slant this week as he is set to become the sports’ second billionaire after Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Daily Mail, quoting from statistics by the Forbes Magazine, Messi has not only become a billionaire, he has also fended off […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)