News

South-East governors, others laud Uzodinma over gas summit

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has received encomiums from the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for hosting the South-East Gas Utilization Forum with the theme “Natural Gas Utilization and Optimization in Nigeria”– Focus on the Eastern Hub.

The governor, however, received the commendation from the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo during a chat at the Presidential Lodge, Owerri after flag off the one day summit.

Uzodinma also received commendations from the South-East governors for accepting to host the summit which they said was timely. Nwodo, who said he hardly got invitation to attend such a private business forum from the Federal Government, expressed happiness that Uzodinma and the Minister of States, Petroleum, Timipre Sylva called him on phone to attend the Gas Forum in Owerri.

The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo said he was impressed about the passion Uzodinma had for his office to develop Imo State and the South East in particular and Nigeria in general. He also said the presence of the Minister who represented the President at the forum pointed to its importance to the federal government, urging Uzodinma to leverage on the opportunity provided by the summit.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ememobong makes history in 33-year-old A’Ibom

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

*Sets up College of Past Commissioners of Information History was made recently in the 33-year-old Akwa Ibom State when Comrade Ini Ememobong inaugurated the College of Past Commissioners of Information with the Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo (MFR) as the Chairman. The event, which held at the Watbridge Hotel, Uyo, the state capital, was part […]
News

Naira sells at N380/$ at retail FX auction

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

T raders said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has asked lenders to bid for forex at an auction 5 per cent above its official rate of N360, in a move to weaken the naira as the regulator seeks to unify its multiple exchange rates.   The Central Bank said last week it will […]
News

Ize-Iyamu: I won’t go to tribunal but pre-election cases will continue

Posted on Author Reporter

  The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has said he will not challenge his defeat at the election petition tribunal. Ize-Iyamu disclosed this in a press statement issued on Monday and made available to journalists by John Mayaki, media head of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: