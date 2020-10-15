South-East governors, others laud Uzodinma over gas summit

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has received encomiums from the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for hosting the South-East Gas Utilization Forum with the theme “Natural Gas Utilization and Optimization in Nigeria”– Focus on the Eastern Hub.

The governor, however, received the commendation from the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo during a chat at the Presidential Lodge, Owerri after flag off the one day summit.

Uzodinma also received commendations from the South-East governors for accepting to host the summit which they said was timely. Nwodo, who said he hardly got invitation to attend such a private business forum from the Federal Government, expressed happiness that Uzodinma and the Minister of States, Petroleum, Timipre Sylva called him on phone to attend the Gas Forum in Owerri.

The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo said he was impressed about the passion Uzodinma had for his office to develop Imo State and the South East in particular and Nigeria in general. He also said the presence of the Minister who represented the President at the forum pointed to its importance to the federal government, urging Uzodinma to leverage on the opportunity provided by the summit.

