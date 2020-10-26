News

South-East govs assure all of safety

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The South-East Governors’ Forum has assured all Nigerians that they would be safe in any part of the geopolitical zone. Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ebonyi, Engr. David Umahi, made the declaration yesterday while inspecting public property damaged by hoodlums at Okposi and Uburu communities of Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.

 

The governor said he had spoken with leaders from all the geopolitical zones of the country and assured them of safety for all. “They in turn, assured us of Igbo citizens’ safety in their lands as those of the South-West in particular urged us to ignore the threats of crisis being circulated in the social media.

 

“We implore people from all parts of Nigeria residing in the South-East to go about their businesses peacefully and report any threat to the governors and security agencies,” he said.

 

He noted that there were criminals across the country and that the youth had been directed to fish out the perpetrators of the destructions to face the law.

 

“We believe in the oneness of the country where justice and equity will thrive. We believe that together, we will be stronger,” he added. Umahi appealed to Igbo across the country not to join the protests further.

 

“They should not allow anybody to use them in terming the protests an Igbo affair,” he stressed. The governor noted that the country was going through a trying period and urged citizens to toe the path of President Muhammadu Buhari who has spoken in the nation’s oneness.

 

“The president has encouraged us, commiserated with families of all those who lost their lives, including security agencies and we should give him time to address the protesters’ demands,” he stressed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Eid-El Kabir: PTF cautions Nigerians against risks associated with COVID-19

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the control of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country has counseled Nigerians to avoid activities that would allow the spread of the disease as they prepare to celebrate Eid-El Kabir (Sallah). The Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, […]
News

NDDC probe: Reps fault CBN, AGF over N81.5bn extra-budgetary spending

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The House of Representatives on Wednesday carpeted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Accountant-General of the Federation and the Auditor-General of the Federation for allegedly approving the spending of N81.5 billion on audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) between January and June 2020. The lawmakers at an investigative hearing on the ongoing forensic […]
News

Abia at 29: Kalu salutes Abians

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Senate’s Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu has commended the people of the state for their steadfastness, selflessness and patriotism as the state clocked 29 years. According to Kalu, the political class must place the collective interests of Abians above personal ambitions so as to improve the common lots of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: