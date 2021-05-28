South-East: Group warns against war mongering, violent agitation

Given incessant killings and other security challenges in the South-East geo-political zone of the federation, a group under the aegis of the Biafran Liberation Council (BLC) yesterday called for caution in the region. This was as the group warned individuals and groups, who under the guise of Biafran Independent Agitation churning out misguided statements, threats and war mongering to desist from such actions.

Addressing newsmen in Aba, Abia State, the Administrative Secretary of BLC, Austin-Mary Ndukwu, said that the baseless threats to cause mayhem and bloodletting in the South East would do the entire zone and no one any good. He stressed that such unfortunate and reckless comments by those who were supposed to be championing the liberation of the people are giving unscrupulous persons the opportunity to invade the South-East without trace. Ndukwu, who said that rather than abating the problems of Igbo people, the violent agitations and reckless comments were emboldening the Nigeria state to orchestrate the age-long perceived animosity against the region without remorse.

He said: “Those who live in the Diaspora goading our vibrant youths to their untimely and baseless deaths should please stop this nonsense or alternatively come back home if they have balls and ride the tiger themselves. “It is time for our people to come to their God’s given natural sense or be prepared to face an avowed blood-thirsty entity called Nigeria.

