South East LP condemns attacks on members in Enugu

The South East chapter of Labour Party (LP) has condemned what it described as the persistent barbaric attacks on its members and the property of the party in Enugu State by persons suspected to be hired thugs. This is even as the pan- Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has equally called on the attackers to stop the dastardly act. Some hoodlums had last Saturday disrupted a Labour Party meeting in Nomeh, Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, chasing party members away. The Saturday attack was the second within one month that LP members were attacked and their meeting disrupted by gunmen, as similar attacks had occurred at Awgu and Aniniri Local Government Areas of the state on Sunday September 5. Reacting to the attacks, Ohanaeze in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, warned against a repeat of the incident. Similarly, a statement signed by Innocent Sunday Okeke, National Vice Chairman (South-East) of the Labour party and made available to journalists in Enugu on Tuesday, described the attacks as undemocratic. He added that the adoption of Peter Obi by the masses should not be met with brutality and harassment.
