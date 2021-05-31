South-East NASS Caucus decries attacks, killings in South-East

The South-East Caucus of the National Assembly, yesterday, decried the sustained attacks and killings currently going on in the region.

In a statement issued in Abuja by some members of the Caucus, including those in the Senate and the House of Representatives, the lawmakers expressed surprise about the ugly development, stressing that the region was not known for violence.

The Caucus, therefore, called on the Inspector- General of Police to carry out detailed investigation into the matter, to unravel the true identities of the unknown gunmen ravaging the area.

The statement reads: “We, the South-East Caucus of the NASS, as leaders and major stakeholders in the region, have observed with surprise the sudden spike in violence in the region known for its calm, love and peaceful disposition to visitors, irrespective of tribe and religion.

