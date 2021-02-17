News

South-East now APC, says ex-PDP National vice-chairman

Posted on

…as gov targets 1m members in Ebonyi

Immediate past National vice-chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), South-East, Chief Austin Umahi, yesterday said the zone was now for the All Progressives Congress (APC). He, however, boasted that he knew winning mechanism which he would reintroduce into the APC during elections.

Umahi, who is the younger brother of Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi stated this while registering for the APC in his Umunaga Ward, Ohaozara local government area of the state in the ongoing membership revalidation exercise of the party. He said: “I want to tell every Nigerian that I am proudly APC today. I can tell you the stories out there.

At the appointed day, I will say so many things about the other side but for now, I rejoice and I am glad that I am in the right place and that is APC. “So, all those people deceiving themselves in Ebonyi State and South-East, I piloted the affairs of South- East and I know the winning mechanism and I am going to reintroduce it. APC is southeast and south-east is APC, there is no doubt about it. Very soon, you will see it. “Ebonyi has started the movement and you can see the massive registration going on in all the polling units and I personally monitored it, it is gladdening and it is very good.

