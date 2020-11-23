South-East presidency will fulfil Three Rs policy–Commissioner

Commissioner in Ebonyi State, Chief Ukie Ezeali, yesterday said Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023 would fulfill official policy of reconciliation, reconstruction and reintegration which received lip service by previous administrations in the country.

That was even as a youth group in Ebonyi State chapter of the PDP, Concerned Ebonyi PDP youths, yesterday pleaded with Umahi to rescind his defection to the APC and return to the PDP.

The youths said PDP made Umahi what he is today and would like him to come back to the party.

Ezeali, who is Commissioner for Project Monitoring and Evaluation in the state, said agitations for South East presidency of Igbo extraction have increased and that it was necessary that the next President of the country should come from the zone in 2023 after President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the Commissioner, who backed the defection of Governor Dave Umahi to the All Progressives Congress(APC) and his agitation that the zone should produce the next president of the country said Umahi was not alone in the agitation and commended the governor for the defection to enable the state connect to the centre.

“Our Governor is not alone in championing this cause of South East presidency as most Igbo Leaders, including Ohanaeze, Igbo Leaders of Thought, World Igbo Congress and other notable individuals share the same views.

It is simply in the interest of Nigeria that the South East is given the chance to produce the next President to fulfill the official policy of Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Reintegration, which had received only lip service from previous Presidents until the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari”, he said.

He argued that Umahi’s defection has rattled his former party, PDP. “It is no longer news that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is now in a battle of survival with the defection of Engr David Umahi to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It appeared that the Governor of one of the least populated states that receives the least allocation in the Federation will be inconsequential to the debates on expectations from the 2023 elections but recent events have proved otherwise.

