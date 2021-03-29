South East security: Are we really safe?

Chigozie Igbo The past activities in the last two weeks in the South East has left so many jittery of what may happen next if the security situation in the region is not beefed up. No day passes by, without sad news of one gory incident or the other. Is the South East under siege?

What have we done wrong? Who will come to our rescue? It is saddening to note that the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), that has been vested with the powers to protect lives and property of the people, are the worst hit in the rising insecurity in the South East.

The targeted killings of security personnel in the South East calls for worry, as incidences that happened in Anambra, Imo and Abia are still very fresh.

Who knows what will happen tomorrow? Despite the upsurge in these security issues, one would say that the security chiefs in the South East are trying their best, but more needs to be done to nip in the bud, the impending crisis that may arise from the stealing of sophisticated guns by these hoodlums who seem to have over powered the security personnel in the area.

The governors of the South East have truly not done enough to energize the security agencies, probably because they are regarded as federal establishments. Thus bringing us to the much avoided discuss, which is about establishing STATE POLICE. A friend called me from the UK after the Umuelemai dilemma, where a police officer was killed and suspects in the custody of the police freed.

He asked: “Guy wetin dey happen in Imo?” I told him that, this is what we are seeing. I now narrated to him about the incidences in Aba where cultists beheaded people, that of Anambra where the Police officers, Correctional Service and Navy personnels had their lives cut short and their guns taken away, while in Ohaifa three police men where gunned down and their rifles taken away.

He then lamented how would they be able to come back for the Easter holidays with all these deadly occurrences? The populace in the South East now live in fear of what may happen next, as it seems the security personnel have been displaced.

To remember that there would be an election in Anambra State by the end of this year, while all this happening, should be a source of worry for the Federal Goverment and the security agencies. As citizens of Nigeria, the Nigerian goverment owes us the responsibility of protection, which is enshrined in the 1999 constitution.

Let us not forget that the meance of the North East started with this type of gangsterism, only for it to crystalize into full blown terrorism.

We are peaceful and will not support any form of brutality against any person and as such the governors of the South East should look for proactive measures to steam the tide, at which the current insecurity in the South East is tilting to.

The time to act is now because (o na a di nma e ma okwa miri maka ozu zo ya) “it’s good to make announcement for the impending rain before it falls”.

• Igbo writes from Akwa

